No more late letdowns for Scotland, Huw Jones vows

Huw Jones wants Scotland to kick on to victory while on top in matches.

Scotland are working to ensure they no longer let chances to win slip through their grasp after missing a golden opportunity to beat New Zealand for the first time and squandering a 21-0 lead over Argentina in November, centre Huw Jones said.

With the Six Nations set to kick off early next month, Scotland’s preparations have focused on avoiding the kind of late letdowns that dominated their two major internationals at the end of last year.

The Scots trailed 17-0 against the All Blacks before fighting back to be level with 20 minutes to play, only to concede a late try and a penalty to lose 25-17.

Against the Pumas, Scotland led 21-0 before the visitors scored five tries in the final 23 minutes to lose 33-24 in front of a stunned Murrayfield crowd.

“The Argentina one was huge. It was 21 points, and then we threw away that lead,” said Jones. “But it had happened in the past that we hadn’t really dealt with it properly.

“I think of two Wales games, in the last two Six Nations, which we won, but it was a lot closer than it should have been.”

Jones said this has been addressed as Scotland began training this week ahead of their opening Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on February 7.

“I feel like we’ve drawn a line in the sand and that shouldn’t happen again, that we’ve made the changes now, whereas previously, maybe we’d focus on other things and thought, ‘it’s fine, we won that game’ and it’s gone unchecked,” he told reporters.

“I’ve noticed this week how much further along this group’s come, whereas that New Zealand and that Argentina game especially were frustrating.

“The learnings that have come out of that, you can’t ignore that, and there are changes and improvements that have been made with processes, with the mentality of the squad.

“And I’ve seen that this week, because I’ve been away for a while, so it’s been good to come into a new and improved environment.”

Jones, who played for the British & Irish Lions in Australia last year, is returning to the Scotland set-up after missing the November Tests as he recovered from surgery on his Achilles tendon.