Stormers target lineout fixes and big moments in Sharks rematch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon, with ball, says his team must improve their lineout play when they face the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Saturday.

Loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon says fixing their scrappy lineout play and being better in the big moments will be key for the Stormers if they are to succeed in their mission of avenging last Saturday’s galling 30-19 defeat against the Sharks.

The scene is set for an enthralling rematch when the teams square up for a United Rugby Championship (URC) showdown at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kickoff 5pm).

Last week’s loss at the Cape Town Stadium ended the Stormers’ impressive eight-match unbeaten run in the URC and knocked them off the top of the log.

“If you watch as a supporter, you might think we were well beaten by the Sharks, but we don’t feel we were too far off,” Dixon said.

“We believe we’re competitive, and we can beat them in those areas.

“Lineouts were one of the areas where they edged us.

“We want to fix that because we know we can be much better.

“Our general work rate was good — kicking, chasing, getting back on defence, and long defensive sets. Those things went well and give us confidence going into this weekend.”

Dixon said the expected return of dynamic No 8 Evan Roos, who is expected to play alongside Paul de Villiers, would boost the Stormers’ hopes of victory in Durban.

“It’s a combination that’s really come along. I enjoy it a lot,” he said.

“Evan brings a lot of fire to get us going on attack and in other areas of the field. Paul is the same when he makes a big hit or a turnover or just keeps going through a long defensive set.

“That’s where I come alive.

“When you’re making tackles off each other and putting pressure on the opposition. I think we complement each other and the pack as a whole, because when one guy plays well, it lifts the other guys.

“I think we have good connections there, and we’re keen to go and show it a bit more than we showed the fans and everybody last weekend.

“It’s always a privilege to be on the field. I feel physically good, but I also know I can be better in the big moments.”

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said the Sharks must deal with the demons of last weekend’s defeat.

He said the Stormers were likely to have Roos back on the field.

“Evan is definitely someone we missed in the first match in Cape Town,” Hlungwani said.

“He is very powerful, has a high work rate and keeps us going forward.

“Marcel Theunissen and Evan are very different players.

“Marcel is more of a finisher for us, but the late change last week forced us to swap those roles. We are hoping to have Evan back this week to regain that balance.

“One of the core things we look for in our loose forwards is a high work rate. It’s something we challenge and measure all the time.

The Sharks prepared well, but two skew throws close to the try line have nothing to do with the opponent

“The Sharks prepared well, but two skew throws close to the try line have nothing to do with the opponent.

“An overthrow and a poor lift have nothing to do with the opponent. It is about things on our side of the court which we must improve.

“A quick rematch gives you an opportunity to quickly deal with the challenges you faced and fix the mistakes instead of waiting three or four months for another crack at them.

“It’s a unique situation that probably suits the losing team. You can quickly deal with your demons.”

Saturday’s URC fixtures (SA teams)