Stormers need to tackle poor discipline, says Dobson

Stormers captain Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks a penalty during his team’s United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday

A radical change in team behaviour is required if the misfiring Stormers want to get back on the horse and return to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship (URC), coach John Dobson says.

After winning their opening eight matches and climbing to the top of the URC log the bumbling Stormers slumped to back-to-back defeats against a well-drilled Sharks side.

After a worrisome defeat to the Sharks in front of 52,000 disappointed fans in Cape Town two weeks ago, Dobson vowed his team would put things right in Saturday’s return match at Kings Park in Durban.

The promised fightback, however, failed to materialise and the Stormers were guilty of making the same mistakes that led to their earlier downfall in Cape Town.

Dobson and captain Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said ill-discipline and set-piece errors had led to the Stormers’ demise in the return clash.

“Credit to the Sharks, they beat us properly over the past two weeks,” Dobson said.

“Our discipline was poor and our set-piece definitely let us down.

“I thought their aerial game was really good and they played with a really clear plan that worked for them.”

Worryingly for the Cape side they conceded 17 penalties in Durban, which kept them on the back foot against a rejuvenated Sharks outfit.

“The most destroying part is that the same things that went wrong last week went wrong this week,” Dobson said.

“Like 5m lineouts not converted and giving penalties away at mauls which led to some of the discipline stuff.

“So for the stuff to fix there needs to be a change in behaviour.

“It was really poor from us and I feel bad for our supporters.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said his team had been guilty of losing composure at the start of the second half.

“The lack of discipline cost us,” he said. “When we played our game we were on top of them.

“In the second half we just let it slip. We were being reckless, careless and irresponsible. We are not operating at our best and that is disappointing.

“The Sharks have come out firing in both games and we must give them credit for that.

“We are putting ourselves in good areas and scoring points, but then we are allowing these release valves and we are back in our own 22.

“The main focus for us going forward will be to capitalise on our opportunities and not give the opposition opportunities.

“We are going to have to check ourselves about giving away penalties, and we have spoken about this. That is the release valve the opposition is getting on us.

“I don’t think there are many other areas of our game that are faulty. It’s a lack of discipline and a lack of control in that department. It is important not to lose focus on reality.”

Asked if the break in the URC had come at the right time, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said: “It will be good for the boys to switch off and be proud of what we have achieved so far.

“We started with eight wins in the United Rugby Championship and that is solid.

“There is an element of being grateful, but there is also an element of having high standards and [knowing] that we can be better, and I think after the break we will bring that.”