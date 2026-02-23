GAVIN RICH | Pietersen faces familiar Sharks selection and depth dilemma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the week he was announced as the Sharks’ permanent head coach after a run of relative success as interim coach, JP Pietersen was delivered an uncomfortable reminder of what makes taking charge of the playing fortunes of the Durban franchise such a tough gig.

There has been an undeniable attitude shift at the Sharks, but what Pietersen discovered on his first outing as permanent head coach was that while at full strength the Sharks may have a formidable team, the Durbanites still don’t have the depth to go to Johannesburg to play the Lions and win.

Pietersen has been in the Sharks system for a few years, so he would have known what he was signing up for. But his predecessor, John Plumtree, was less aware, and Plumtree’s predecessor, Sean Everitt, saw the buying splurge that made the Sharks team top-heavy with Springboks happen in his time.

When Everitt took over from Robert du Preez in 2019, he set about building a team around the successful age-group side he had coached.

Just short of the halfway mark of the 2020 Super Rugby season, the Sharks were on top of the overall log and were on a winning run. But Covid forced an abandonment, and by the time rugby returned, the American consortium, MVM Investments, had taken over the Sharks as majority equity partners.

With their arrival came the changes that saw the influx of Bok World Cup winners such as Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi, and in time Eben Etzebeth. The culture changed, and the rugby Everitt wanted to play had to change.

The Ellis Park defeat was a reality check for Pietersen, and the Loftus game against the Bulls at the weekend now becomes huge.

Up until that point, Everitt was basing much around the ball scavenging abilities of specialist openside flankers James Venter and Dylan Richardson. He told me he would never go without that mould of No 6. But what he didn’t know when he said that was that the recruitment department was contracting Kolisi, who is a very different mould of player.

At the same time, Everitt also had to contend with the new challenge of coaching the Sharks in the northern hemisphere competitions, and he quickly realised the contracting model, meaning the targeting of marquee players, brought significant problems in terms of how often the Boks were available and how often he could work with a full squad.

It wasn’t a surprise then that Everitt struggled to find a sustained groove with the disjointed scenario the contracting model introduced, and Neil Powell didn’t do any better.

If there was one big mistake made by Plumtree it was that he didn’t do his due diligence before signing to return to coach a team he had last coached in 2013, which was in the Super Rugby era when there was no clash between the international season and the club/regional season.

He quickly discovered that the marquee players on the Sharks’ payroll were unavailable during pre-season and the early rounds — and are again absent at this stage of the campaign, when Springbok resting protocols take effect.

When I popped into Kings Park in September to watch a training session, Plumtree only had eight fit players in his squad. The disastrous start to the season that eventually cost him his job then was hardly unforeseen.

Right man for the job

The Ellis Park defeat was a reality check for Pietersen, and the Loftus game against the Bulls at the weekend now becomes huge. A loss there, and the two wins over the Stormers will start to look like the swallow that didn’t quite add up to becoming a summer, and the timing of the permanent appointment might look premature.

I think Pietersen is the right man for the job, but I’ve never seen the need to rush the appointment. The Sharks are good at derbies; well, at least when they play the two teams they respect, the Bulls and Stormers, which is why their previous coach coached them to the SA Shield.

Players often play differently for an interim coach; just look at English soccer. A few more months in that role for Pietersen might have brought more clarity than there is right now.