GAVIN RICH | Lions’ Shield triumph signals progress, not consolation

When the Stormers beat the Bulls in Cape Town in the inaugural URC season to put them on the cusp of winning the South African Shield, visiting coach Jake White was asked about the importance of the trophy awarded to the best-performing local team.

“I think for the Stormers it would be very important. When last did they win a trophy? When you haven’t won a trophy for a long time, any kind of trophy is important,” he said.

At the time I interpreted that as a put-down. Whitewas saying: “They won’t win the main trophy, so they must make the most of this one.”

As it turned out, the Stormers did win the main trophy that season, and they won it by beating the Bulls in the final. But White couldn’t be blamed for thinking that the main prize was beyond them at the time he was talking. The Stormers probably felt likewise, for they did celebrate it like it was something big, only for some perspective to be added a few weeks later when they became the first URC champions.

I thought of that interaction with White when it became clear the Lions were going to win the Shield for the first time, something that became real when they beat the Stormers, as the Bulls were strong favourites to beat the other contending team, the Sharks, in the later game on Saturday.

The Stormers won the Shield again in the second URC season, but the joy of that achievement was overshadowed by them losing a close grand final to Munster in Cape Town. If the Lions go on to win the URC this year, then the Shield won’t be so important next year. But it is now, for White was right — when you haven’t won something in a while, any silverware should be something you grab hold of with both hands.

The Lions are the one South African URC team that has never made it to a top-half finish, meaning they have never qualified either for the prestigious Champions Cup or for the URC playoffs. They are well placed to do that this year, as it has been clear that after four seasons of URC anonymity, they are finally starting to make some progress.

That progress can be measured by the fact that they are currently just a few points outside the coveted top four bracket, which would mean a home playoff if they manage to achieve it. It can also be measured by what is happening off the field — whereas in previous seasons the Lions struggled to hold on to players, with the Sharks securing the signatures of the Tshituka brothers and Jordan Hendrikse, among others, this year the reverse is true.

It was well known that the highly capable fullback Quan Horn was being courted by the Bulls and the Sharks, and Springbok tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye also had his suitors. But all the players who had other options so far have stayed loyal to the Lions, and the Lions also won their tug of war with the Sharks over the services of the prodigiously promising Junior Bok flanker Bathobele Hlekani.

Another of last year’s SA under-20 stars, scrumhalf Haashim Pead, has also committed long term to the Lions, while the Johannesburg franchise’s financial clout has to be helped by the sponsorship deal struck with Fidelity SecureDrive that was announced last week.

There was one blowout against the Bulls at home at the end of January, but otherwise the Lions have been competitive against all comers and are on an upward curve. After two successive last-gasp defeats in Currie Cup finals, the Shield is a tangible measure of that progress, and why no-one should begrudge them their right to celebrate.

The hunger for silverware was underlined by the Lions’ greater focus on winning the domestic trophy than the other URC-aligned unions. After the heartbreak of falling so tantalisingly short of their objective, they finally have a trophy, and given the waning status of the Currie Cup, this one is arguably more meaningful than the one they missed out on.