GAVIN RICH | All Blacks may yet emerge as Springboks’ biggest World Cup challengers

France’s capitulation to Scotland confirmed a thought that started to germinate while watching Dave Rennie speak after his appointment as All Black coach — it may be the Kiwis rather than the French who will be South Africa’s biggest challengers at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Okay, let’s not get too carried away. There’s been more to the weakening of the All Black aura than the identity of their coaches. South Africa’s expulsion from Super Rugby has made New Zealand rugby more insular than it had been in the first 25 years of professional rugby. Australian rugby has declined, and the introduction of the Pacific Islands hasn’t made up for the loss of the physicality test that the New Zealand sides were regularly subject to when South Africa was involved.

But that is a cue why Rennie will be a big improvement on Razor Robertson. And the alternative, Jamie Joseph, would have too. Robertson had only coached in New Zealand and been in charge of one team, Crusaders, before he became the All Black coach.

Joseph coached Japan when they were outstanding in their own World Cup in 2019, but Rennie is even more widely travelled and has experienced the cross-pollination of ideas that may be key to being a winning All Black coach.

It may not be a coincidence that the only two All Black coaches to win the World Cup in the modern era had time as head coach of another nation on their CV. Graham Henry coached Wales and the British & Irish Lions, and Steve Hansen, before his long apprenticeship for the main job as Henry’s assistant, also coached Wales.

Rassie Erasmus will tell you it was his time at Munster that polished off his growth to becoming a coach who could be successful at the international level, and Rennie has that kind of experience multiplied many times — apart from his years with Australia, he coached Glasgow Warriors for several seasons and is now coaching in Japan.

Before he left for Glasgow nine years ago, Rennie had already won consecutive Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs and had done a three-peat with the New Zealand under-20 team in the Junior World Championship. But that would have put him on the level of Robertson, who won plenty as Crusaders coach but was found wanting when he made the step up to the international level.

You get the impression that Rennie got agreement from his new bosses for him to bring back some of the top overseas-based players, such as Brodie Retallick, during the negotiation process, but it is mainly his experience and his reputation for being a great tactical coach, something Robertson isn’t, that makes me think the All Blacks could bounce back under him.

Before the All Black coaching change, France were shaping up to be the Boks’ biggest challengers at the World Cup in Australia next year, but their loss to Scotland was a reminder that for all the depth they have built up over the past few years, for all the innovations the French have started to make to their game, France remain France temperamentally.

Whereas Argentina came back from a big deficit to win in Edinburgh in November and showed great composure in doing so, France properly spat the dummy once they fell behind in the second half.

In a podcast interview last week I said that while France was undeniably the strongest northern hemisphere team and the biggest threat to the Boks, it could be instructive to see what would happen if they fell well behind in a game. We saw it at Murrayfield, and it was a test the French flunked hands down.

Yes, they did produce a late scoring flurry to bring some respectability to the end score, but that speaks to my point — the tries they scored came when the game was already decided and the pressure had been released.

France are still too prone to the kind of blowout we saw at Murrayfield, and that is quite apart from their poor record in the southern hemisphere, to justify the hype that perennially accompanies them to a World Cup.