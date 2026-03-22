New Sharks teen sensation belongs on big stage, says Pietersen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luan Giliomee, of the Sharks, scores during their United Rugby Championship game against Munster at Kings Park in Durban.

New Sharks teen star Luan Giliomee belongs on the big stage and showed loads of big match temperament when the Sharks thrashed Munster 45-0 on Saturday, coach JP Pietersen said.

The 19-year-old scored a try and played a dominant role on debut against a Munster side who were blown away by a rampant Sharks outfit at Kings Park in Durban.

“Gilly is a special kid, man. If you look at his schoolboy history, Craven Week and obviously the Blitzboks, he’s been really good,” Pietersen said.

“You can see he’s got BMT. He just belongs on that field, and he never looked out of place.

“I was excited to see this kid, and he showcased what he can do. We want to give young guys opportunities in games that matter. Today was a pressure game, and you could see how he stood up. That’s the way forward for us.

“At his age, to still have that speed and professionalism — there’s a lot of rugby left in him. He showed that again.”

“What made it special is that he played with Makazole Mapimpi in his 100th game. And he [Mapimpi] just showed what it takes to get to 100 caps. Makazole could also look at it the other way when he made his debut. So it’s really special today [Saturday] for the Sharks.

“I’m not getting ahead of myself with this team performance. We’re still way off from the top eight. Our performance today doesn’t look like a team that’s supposed to be in the bottom half of the log, so we’ll celebrate, but we’ll have a hard review on Monday.

“We play Cardiff on Friday, so it’s a quick turnaround, and we still have a big job to do to get into the top eight.”

A delighted Pietersen said the Sharks’ scrum had made a huge statement against Munster.

“It takes a collective to scrum well. It’s not just one guy or three guys at the front, but a collective effort from the pack of eight,” he said.

“They wanted to make a statement today as a pack, and they made that statement.”

“You must give it to young Phatu Ganyane. He’s only 23 and scrumming against international props.

“He did it against the Bulls and Stormers and tonight against Michael Ala’alatoa, who’s also an international prop.

“It’s very special to see all the hard work that Phatu’s put in come off.”

Other URC results: Bulls 40 Cardiff 7, Lions 54 Edinburgh 17