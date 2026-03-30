GAVIN RICH | Champions Cup allure clashes with travel reality for SA teams

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The greatest club rugby competition on earth takes centre stage again next weekend.

That’s what we keep getting told in the adverts marketing the Champions Cup, and it is actually true — only it’s taking a long time to get through to South Africans, and for good reason.

The good reason is that logistical challenges of playing in two separate big competitions involving mostly opponents based in Europe have just made it impossible for the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks (the Lions have yet to compete in the Champions Cup) to go all in in their quest to be successful in the elite European competition.

The overseas teams put a massive effort into the Champions Cup.

When Sean Everitt spoke in his television interview after his Edinburgh team was beaten by the Stormers, he spoke about how important next Sunday’s round of 16 Champions Cup game is to his club.

Edinburgh haven’t often made the knockout rounds of the competition, and making the quarterfinal will put his team on the European map and negate their poor performance so far in the URC.

But even the European-based teams have to pick when they fight in that competition and when they don’t. With qualification for the following season’s Champions Cup depending on where you finish in your league, one of the competitions sometimes has to be sacrificed when the various competitions reach this point in the season.

That is particularly so for French teams that may be near the relegation zone in the Top 14. The bottom two teams drop out of that competition at the end of the season. There is no relegation in the other two competitions that provide teams to the Champions Cup, the URC and the English Premiership; there is a financial lure to being part of the Champions Cup when you start the next season, in terms of it then being easier to sell season tickets.

Next season

The lure of making their Champions Cup debut next season will be a big driver for the Lions, who are in the frame to end in the URC top eight for the first time.

As it turns out they may have helped themselves by not getting out of the group stage of the Challenge Cup. They now have a two-week break before they need to focus on a difficult close to the season in the URC.

The other three local teams face a quandary heading into next week’s matches. The Stormers and Bulls both play round of 16 fixtures away from home, with the Stormers in France to play Toulon and the Bulls in Glasgow. The Stormers, with three wins out of four in the group stage, are unlucky not to be playing a home tie.

Were they playing at home, we’d know they’d be fully committed to the game. There wouldn’t be the same logistical hurdle now facing them: if they win next Saturday, they are likely to have to remain overseas to play a northern hemisphere quarterfinal a week before a tough home URC match against Connacht.

A few years ago, they made the quarterfinal, where they were well beaten by Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, and then lost to Munster at home in a crucial URC game a few days later.

The Bulls also need to weigh up whether to send their top team to Glasgow when the top players could be preparing for the final furlong of the URC league season. It is still touch-and-go whether the Bulls will make the top eight.

The Sharks never got out of the group phase of the Champions Cup and find themselves going to Connacht on Friday for a Challenge Cup round of 16 game. They are struggling to make the URC top eight, so they may need to go all in on a quest to repeat what they did two seasons ago by making the Champions Cup by winning the Challenge Cup.

It’s a difficult decision for their coach, JP Pietersen, though, because the travel involved will compromise their quest to make the top half of the URC.