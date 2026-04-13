GAVIN RICH | SA teams edge closer in Champions Cup but money gap remains decisive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Champions Cup quarterfinal between Glasgow Warriors and Toulon backed up the argument pushed in last week’s column that the South African teams are getting closer to mounting a proper challenge in the elite European club competition.

Toulon were lucky to be there, having hung on by a solitary point at their inhospitable home venue of Stade Mayol in the round of 16 against the Stormers. Had the French television producers found the angle that was needed when the call was made on the last move “no try”, it would have been the Stormers and not Toulon who were facing Franco Smith’s Glasgow.

So when Toulon, who only won by three points but were the better team, advanced to the semifinal, it should have given the Stormers a jolt of confidence in terms of showing them what they are capable of. Given how nervy Glasgow, the second seeds before the knockouts after being imperious in the pool phase, were, they could have exited at the hands of the Stormers too.

Indeed, they were lucky to get through against the Bulls in their round of 16 game, with the Pretoria team much conspiring against themselves. I asked the question last week: do Glasgow have the squad depth to properly compete across the business end of both competitions?

We will now never have the answer. Or maybe we do, for it might well be that the daunting prospect of nonstop rugby over the next month and a half precipitated Glasgow going into subconscious self-management mode, meaning an awareness of the dangers of emptying the tank and playing like there’s no tomorrow. Certainly against the Bulls and Toulon, they looked well short of the form they have shown for much of the season.

However, while the prima facie evidence suggests there may be light at the end of the tunnel regarding the South African challenge in the self-styled “greatest club rugby competition in the world”, no sooner had last week’s column, which was run on Wednesday due to the Monday public holiday, been placed than we were being reminded of the biggest stumbling block: the inability to compete with overseas clubs financially.

I did know about Salmaan Moerat heading to La Rochelle next season, which was announced on Wednesday, and that’s why I suggested the Stormers break the bank to lure the Toulon captain Dave Ribbans back to Cape Town. But I didn’t know that the Bulls were losing their captain, Ruan Nortjé, permanently to a club in Japan, which was announced the next day. There were rumours about a sabbatical, but Nortjé is gone for good.

So that’s two top lock departures announced in two days, and Montpellier announced a few months ago that another experienced Stormers lock, Ruben van Heerden, will be joining them next season. That means three locks are heading overseas, and Moerat and Nortjé are the club captains at their franchises.

The Bulls aren’t just losing Nortjé; it was also announced recently that David Kriel, immensely valuable to them as a utility player, is also headed to La Rochelle. On top of that, Kurt-Lee Arendse is headed to Japan and Wilco Louw to the Stormers. But it is the financial power of the French clubs who have budgets several times that of the South African teams that brings some sobering perspective.

Not that it is just the South African teams that are at the mercy of the French. When I suggested Glasgow wouldn’t be able to compete across two fronts, it was an acknowledgement that they too lack what the French have in terms of financial clout. Scotland’s first-choice scrum-half, Ben White, has worn the Toulon No 9 in the last two games.

Much is being made of the Bath challenge, but it is only Leinster, loaded with Ireland internationals, who are equipped to challenge the French hegemony. The top French clubs have the money to build and retain the depth required to compete in their domestic league and in Europe.

The rest can only dream.