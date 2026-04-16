Blitzboks chase perfection despite SVNS series triumph, says Visser

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Assistant coach Renfred Dazel and captain Impi Visser celebrate winning the cup final against Argentina on day two of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town at DHL Stadium on December 7 2025.

The Springbok Sevens squad achieved one of their pre-season objectives by winning the HSBC SVNS Series, but according to Blitzbok captain Impi Visser, they need to up the ante.

Visser, who played in his 50th World Series tournament in the US, said their mindset for Friday’s World Championship opener in Hong Kong will be centred around their search for the perfect game, something he feels they have not achieved during the recently completed series, despite winning four of the six tournaments.

“Yes, we are not quite there yet, especially on attack, where we can be much better than what we were in our last tournament in New York,” the 30-year-old said during the customary captain’s run before each tournament.

“There our defence was outstanding, our attack not so much.”

The New York tournament is fresh in Visser’s mind, not only because he celebrated his 50th with a win, but also because of a short turnaround to the next phase, the three World Championship tournaments in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

“We had a short time to prepare at home as we travelled to Hong Kong a bit earlier than usual, but our focus remains the same,” he said.

Twelve teams come into the same tournament hoping to achieve the same goal, and that is to win it. We will approach all our opponents with that respect — Impi Visser, Blitzbok captain

“We believe we are the best team on the circuit, and we want to prove that by winning this weekend. Being the top-ranked team will put a target on our backs, but that is fine. We want to be challenged, but mostly by ourselves.

“Our focus is on what we want to achieve, starting with the match against Uruguay.”

The South Americans are among the four teams from HSBC SVNS 2 that qualified for the World Championship, and the Blitzboks had a taste of that level of competition with training matches against the US and Germany, who came via the same route.

“We all start at zero, so you underestimate any other team at your peril,” Visser said. “Twelve teams come into the same tournament hoping to achieve the same goal, and that is to win it. We will approach all our opponents with that respect.”

The status of the Hong Kong event also demands your best effort, according to Visser.

“Many great names in the game have played and competed here. In a way, this is the home of sevens and where it all started. Just to be part of this is special. To finally finish victorious will be even more so.”

Blitzbok pool schedule (SA times, all matches live on SuperSport):

Friday:

vs Uruguay, 5.16am;



vs Spain, 8.49am.

Saturday:

vs Argentina, 6.13am.

SA Rugby Communications