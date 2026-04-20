GAVIN RICH | Lions ride underdog wave as URC dream begins to feel real

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Every now and then in any sports competition a fairytale story comes along that draws in would-be neutrals as supporters of an underdog team that punches above its weight and achieves something unexpected.

In English soccer the obvious example is the 2015/2016 Premier League season, in which Leicester City emerged as unexpected challengers and then just kept on going until they had achieved something miraculous.

Most neutrals would have become Leicester fans that season, and even some of the tribal supporters of other challenging clubs would not have begrudged them their historic triumph.

In local rugby there was the Natal win in the 1990 Currie Cup final, with Craig Jamieson’s team becoming the first side from that province to win the domestic competition — and it was in their Centenary Year. Many Northern Transvaal fans were happy to acknowledge the Natal achievement that day.

I was only five at the time so didn’t experience it, but the Griquas’ win in 1970 would have been positively received by not just people who live in Kimberley, and I did watch the 1976 final, when Free State (now the Cheetahs) broke their Currie Cup duck under the captaincy of the late Wouter Hugo. Every time the Cheetahs win a trophy, it is popularly received.

More recently the Stormers would have had most of the country on their side when they beat the Bulls to win the inaugural URC trophy in 2022. Just because the Stormers had come from nowhere to challenge, and it was a time when everyone knew their mother union was in financial strife and coach John Dobson had a very limited budget to work with.

So are the Lions doing another Stormers, by drawing in fans from outside their usual support base and setting up a serious tilt at the main URC trophy? I say “main” URC trophy because they’ve already won the SA Shield, which was a reason for celebration when it happened, mainly because it was the Lions’ first trophy in a long time. And also, let’s not deny it, because it was as far as most of us thought they’d go in the competition this year.

Make no mistake, there is one big obstacle in their way on Saturday. Connacht’s win over the Stormers wasn’t as unexpected as some make out.

The narrative regarding the Lions, before it centred on the Shield, was about whether they would make the top eight and qualify for the first time for both the playoffs and next year’s Champions Cup. Which was a similar narrative to the one about the Stormers for most of the 2021/22 season. Just winning the Shield was seen as a major achievement when it happened. At the time, the result seemed fanciful.

A few weeks ago I would have said the same things about the Lions, but their big win over the Glasgow Warriors at the weekend has changed that perception. The win took the Lions to fourth on the log, and the confidence they have gained during a winning run in the competition that stretches back to their blowout loss to the Bulls in January is turning them into proper contenders for more than just a first-yet place in the Champions Cup.

Make no mistake, there is one big obstacle in their way on Saturday. Connacht’s win over the Stormers wasn’t as unexpected as some make out. The Galway side has moulded into a fine team under the coaching of Stuart Lancaster. They are good at rotating selection, and it was an understrength team that won in Cape Town.

They will be going all out and full strength for Saturday’s game at Ellis Park, and as a team that boasts similar winning momentum in the URC to the Lions, they will be a difficult obstacle for Francke Horn’s team to overcome. Should the Lions win though, one win out of the two games they play in Ireland at the end of the regular season will be enough to ensure a home playoff.

Which isn’t beyond them given that Leinster are still competing in the Champions Cup and Munster are inconsistent. The Lions are good enough at home to have a chance of beating all-comers there.

Them doing a Stormers is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.