Lions back on track after trouncing Glasgow, says Van Rooyen

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Siba Mahashe of the Lions scores during his team's United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. DANIEL HLONGWANE/

Denying Glasgow Warriors opportunities to launch deadly attacks from lineouts helped the Lions thrash the table-topping Scottish outfit 54-12 at Ellis Park, coach Ivan van Rooyen said.

An energised Lions side entrenched themselves in the United Rugby Championship top eight with a memorable display against the log leaders.

The Johannesburg side ran in eight tries and avenged a chastening 42-0 away defeat against Glasgow in 2025.

“I very clearly remember the 42-0 defeat last year,” Van Rooyen said. “Glasgow were just way too good for us on that occasion.

“They taught us a lesson in tempo, quick ball and pressure. So, I’m extremely proud of the hard work and effort the guys put in.”

“If you’re going to give them entries there, it’s impossible to defend all of their options.

“My takeaway is just a really proud defensive effort. It helped us that we had an extra week of preparation [the Lions were not involved in the Champions and Challenge Cups],” Van Rooyen said.

“We did not want to give Glasgow penalties and we were determined not to give them attacking lineouts, because from that platform, they are deadly.

“They are almost impossible to stop when they attack you in your 22. The moment you switch off they will exploit you because they are so good at attacking space,” Van Rooyen said.

“My main takeaway is that I am really proud we executed our game plan and stopped them from playing their natural game. Glasgow are the quickest team in the tournament in scoring points in the opening 10 minutes. We stopped them from doing that. In fact, we turned it around,” he said.

Van Rooyen said his team are facing huge challenges in their remaining United Rugby Championship clashes.

“Connacht are a side who have just beaten the Stormers and are the in-form team with several straight wins.

“It’s going to be tough. Connacht are a very physical team and they also like to play high-tempo rugby,” Van Rooyen said.

“We have reviewed Connacht as coaches and again, it’s another tough challenge.”

Lions captain Francke Horn said his team would be taking it game by game.

“We know where we want to be, but we don’t want to look too far ahead because you can lose focus on the game at hand,” he said.

“This last week it was only about Glasgow; this week will only be about Connacht,” Horn said.

Glasgow coach Franco Smith has praised the Lions for a standout performance against his side.

“Well done to the Lions. They used their time away from rugby so well [while other teams were involved in the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions],” he said.

“They looked so fresh and quick. They’re a well-coached side, well-drilled as well. They came with a good plan and they put us under pressure and asked questions,” Smith said.

“What makes the Lions so good is the fact they’ve got Springbok-like players who aren’t Springboks. These types of players are the most valuable players.

“They’re the guys who are good enough to be Springboks but aren’t Springboks. They make the difference at club level,” Smith said.

“The Lions are a good team at home at Ellis Park and they play so well there.”

Weekend URC fixtures:

Friday: Edinburgh vs Sharks

Saturday: Stormers vs Glasgow Warriors; Lions vs Connacht; Scarlets vs Bulls