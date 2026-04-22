Rugby-mad Gqeberha best place for Boks to start season, says Rassie

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says Gqeberha is the best place for SA to kick off the international season.

There could be no better place than rugby-mad Gqeberha to stage the Springboks’ season opener against the Barbarians on June 20, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

Despatch-born Erasmus says he is itching for the season to start and expects a capacity 46,000 crowd for the opener at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Rugby fever is rising in Gqeberha with just 60 days until the Springboks come flying out of the starting blocks against former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s composite Barbarians team.

A South Africa A team will take on the Zimbabwe Sables in a curtain-raiser to the Barbarians’ clash.

Erasmus will use the A match as an opportunity to build squad depth, and the encounter will provide Zimbabwe with a chance to test themselves against some of South Africa’s up-and-coming talent.

Interest is also building ahead of the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship, kicking off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday with the Junior Boks facing Argentina (kickoff 4.10pm).

“I can’t wait for the season to start, and what better place than Gqeberha, where we’ve always enjoyed enormous support,” Erasmus said.

“We’ve been told that the average attendance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is over 95% of stadium capacity, and we hope to see the stands packed out again this year when we welcome the BaaBaas.

“They are coming to South Africa with an experienced and esteemed coaching team, and we know they will provide us with a proper challenge.

“At the same time, we’re very excited to see the rest of our wider squad in action in a proper match when the South Africa A team take on the Sables from Zimbabwe.

“They have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and I’m sure it will be a great match.”

The Springboks have not lost in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, winning eight of their nine Tests at the venue and drawing one.

Last year, a crowd of 44,282 packed the stands to see a clinical Springbok performance when they beat Italy 45-0.

Barbarians president John Spencer said, “Barbarian FC prides itself on its values and ethos, and it is important our partners embody the same.”

Fixtures involving the Barbarians are rare and highly anticipated worldwide, bringing together some of the most exciting names in global rugby for a one-off showcase.

Their matches are known for capturing the imagination of fans across generations, combining elite skill with an unstructured, expressive style of play that is seldom seen in the modern game.

What makes the Barbarians particularly compelling is the way their squad is assembled. Players are invited from across the rugby world based on form, reputation and flair, often representing a mix of countries, cultures and playing styles.

Selection is typically finalised close to matchday, adding an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation as fans eagerly await the final line-up and the magic it might produce on the field.

After the BaaBaas clash, the Boks will host England, Scotland and Wales in three Tests in the new Nations Championship in July before they welcome the All Blacks for three Tests in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, a new series that will play out every four years.

Additional reporting by SA Rugby