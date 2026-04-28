Ball security key as Junior Boks eye Aussie test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Junior Springbok wing Jack Benade goes over for one of his three tries against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

Composure under pressure and retaining possession will be vital ingredients in the Junior Boks’ recipe for success in their remaining two matches, against Australia and New Zealand, at the U20 Rugby Championship tournament, coach Kevin Foote says.

The mentor said important lessons were learnt during the final 20 minutes about the importance of looking after the ball, when the Junior Boks ran out 48-21 winners over Argentina in Gqeberha on Monday.

After running up a 36-0 lead at halftime, the Boks lost momentum, and Argentina hit back with three second-half tries to take some of the fizz out of the Bok win.

SA lead the standings after the opening round on five points, followed by New Zealand on four and Australia on one, while Argentina have still to open their account.

Bok skipper Riley Norton said character, heart and a spirit of togetherness had helped the Junior Springboks to power their way to a commanding win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

A delighted Norton also praised the Boks for fronting up for 80 minutes against a physical Los Pumitas outfit, which ended strongly in front of a passionate crowd of 11,000 fans.

Norton will be looking for more of the same from the Junior Boks in their second outing against a dangerous Australian side at the same venue on Sunday (kickoff 4.10pm).

The Bok try scorers against Argentina were Jack Benade (3), Ethan Adams (2), Hendré Schoeman, Yaqeen Ahmed and Oliver Reid.

Despite going down 34-29 in their opening clash against defending champions New Zealand, the Junior Wallabies impressed with their slick handling skills and all-round play.

“Our composure and control were huge, and that is Test match rugby,” Norton said.

“You have to keep yourself composed under pressure, and also you have to keep the ball.

“When we did keep the ball, we were very good on attack — but when we turned it over, the Argentinians always came back with passion and heart, and we had to defend well.

Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

“There were good lessons for us in the last 20 minutes to just look after the ball. The Junior Boks want to play an exciting brand of rugby, and when you start falling into the trap of not playing Test match rugby, you can maybe make mistakes.

“We never want to stop the guys from expressing themselves. The main thing is understanding when the pass is on and when it is time to carry the ball. Our journey is just starting now, and the reality is we will grow from this, and we are grateful for the experience.”

Norton praised Argentina for staying in the fight until the final whistle.

“Credit to Argentina, and they are a very passionate team with a strong set piece. As a forward I know they have an awesome scrum, and their set piece is their bread and butter, and they like to attack you there. Their maul is also great, so it was an intense game, and credit to them,” he said.

“They never stopped fighting for 80 minutes and they never hung in the boot. I am proud of the guys for fronting up because playing Argentina is always intense and physical, and it was no different this time.

“This Junior Bok side has character and we are a close team, and I think defence is all about that. Even if you don’t have the greatest technique, this team always fights for the guy next to him, and that is important.”

Remaining fixtures

Sunday: 2pm: New Zealand vs Argentina; 4.10pm: Junior Boks vs Australia

May 9: 2pm: Argentina vs Australia; 4.10pm: Junior Boks vs New Zealand