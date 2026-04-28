This is the moment Chris Smith has been waiting for

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By Michael Vlismas

On his first day at the Lions, Chris Smith walked out onto the Ellis Park pitch and just stood there for a moment. He was alone. It was two years to the day that his father – a staunch Lions fan – had passed away. And Smith knew he was exactly where he needed to be.

“It was July 1 when I joined the Lions. A Monday morning. I remember thinking ― it’s July 1. It’s two years since dad passed. He grew up supporting the Lions. I’m exactly where I’m meant to be,” says Smith.

Now, with his team poised to make the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs for the first time and with his incredible form this season a key part of the journey, Smith has a definite sense that he’s spent the past seven years waiting for just this moment.

And now he’s risen to it. Smith is relishing his role as first-choice flyhalf, as one of the core leaders in the group, and as the competition’s leading points scorer.

“Since I became a professional rugby player, I’ve worked for seven years to be in this position. At the Bulls I was biding my time. I was fortunate to compete with world-class flyhalves like Morné Steyn and Johan Goosen. I worked with them, learnt from them, tried to challenge them and that has really helped me. I feel like it’s all led me to this, and this season.”

The responsibility placed on him has in turn brought out the best in his game and Smith has clearly flourished as part of a group that has found what works for them and is executing that to perfection this season.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played week in and week out, and that time in the saddle between a nine and 10 is everything. The support and backing I’ve received from coach Cash [van Rooyen] have been huge. I’m in a leadership position, and as a flyhalf you’re a game driver in the team. At the Bulls I always played second fiddle. To now have the full backing from the coaching staff and my teammates is everything. It gives you so much confidence to play your natural game and just serve your team.

“I’ve always been a system 10, as in a flyhalf who loves to manage a game and execute that plan. I’m very fortunate that we have three very good scrumhalves in Morné van den Berg, Nico Steyn and Haashim Pead, so it helps when you have that on your inside. Our outside backs are really good and exciting, and I’m just trying to serve them as best as I can and let them do the magic. I believe that is one of my strengths.”

One of his other strengths is the wealth of experience he brings to any team in a competition now entering this final stretch, with that rarefied air of knockout rugby waiting as both the reward and the test of character.

“I’ve been fortunate to be involved in a lot of big games. I’ve been a part of two URC finals, a couple of Currie Cup finals, so that experience helps when you’re in those pressure situations. I’ve worked with really good players and coaches, and I’ve just tried to be a sponge over the past seven years and keep developing as a player.

“We’ve worked extremely hard as a team. We look out for each other. We’ve built a real care for each other and the Lions brand. I think it’s showing in the games when teams are making line breaks and our players are rushing back and putting their bodies on the line.

“We’ve developed a game model that suits our team, and as a result we’ve had a good run. We’re towards the business end now. For this team to achieve something this season would be special for me. We’ve grown as a group and built such a good team culture. We’re playing mature rugby and are in a good place ― it’s now just a matter of executing.

”Personally, Smith has evolved to develop his own mindset for this critical part of a season.

“I take a lot of pride in my preparation and that also gives you confidence. If my prep in the week is good, it really helps in the big moments and you just let your natural ability take over.”

Whether it’s in the seven days of a match week or the seven years of his career, Smith has been preparing very well for exactly this moment.