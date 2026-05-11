GAVIN RICH | TMO overreach is draining spontaneity and flow from the game

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Siba Mahashe went over to score against Leinster, but minutes later the try was disallowed. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE

The Lions fell short in their quest to cement a place in the URC top four by losing to Leinster, but the story of the game was really the presentation of a microcosm of what is wrong with modern rugby in the age of technology.

A scoreline of 31-7 to Leinster presents the appearance of a one-sided game, but the Lions were only a score behind heading towards the last 10 minutes and had done plenty of attacking before that.

And it would have been a very different game had Siba Mahashe’s excellent try been allowed. The fact that the conversion was attempted and the game was about to restart when referee Hollie Davidson was instructed by the TMO to review the scoring move is the start of the problem.

If it took that long to find an error, then the TMO was looking too hard for a reason to overturn the try.

And if it then took another few minutes for a decision to be made, then the Lions’ supposed infraction was definitely not clear and obvious. Which surely is what the TMO system was introduced to adjudicate on.

Then there was where Davidson was positioned when the turnover that led to the Mahashe’s impressive run down the touchline took place. She was standing right on the spot, surely not much more than a metre from where Lions wing Eric Cronjé was alleged to be in an off-side position when he played the Leinster scrumhalf. The assistant referee was nearby too, also just metres away as the play took place next to the touchline.

So if the referee and assistant referee saw no issue with it in real time, then again the test for clear and obvious falls dismally short. Plus, the ball was clearly out of the ruck when the scrumhalf had the ball, so there was no need for Cronjé to be bound, and he could play the ball. Even the Irish commentators thought it was harsh, with one of them aptly referring to what followed as “CSI” refereeing.

Where is rugby heading if the TMO’s brief is not to rule on the clear and obvious, to rule out the absolute howler, but rather to pore over the nitty-gritty like a forensic investigator with the aim of finding something that would enable a try to be cancelled out?

Where is rugby heading if the TMO’s brief is not to rule on the clear and obvious, to rule out the absolute howler, but rather to pore over the nitty-gritty like a forensic investigator with the aim of finding something that would enable a try to be cancelled out?

It’s just going to further slow down a game that has already become too stop-start because of technology and also take away the spontaneity of the fans’ celebrations. Surely that shouldn’t be the aim of the TMO?

Then there’s the issue of consistency. I don’t like the overuse of technology, but minutes after the Manatee try was chalked off, Leinster were awarded a try when a melee of players crashed over the line. The Leinster player credited with the score actually laid the ball back for his teammates to play, which indicated that he didn’t think he’d dotted down. He also looked really surprised and maybe even embarrassed.

Davidson, though, was adamant he’d scored, so he did not even call for the kind of review process that clearly went into the Mahashe cancelled-out try. Maybe it was a try, but then if it was so important to go through the Mahashe try with a fine-tooth comb, the same should have been done when Leinster scored.

I’m not saying Davidson was wrong but instead building up to the point that maybe the referee should be the sole arbiter of fact. She was on the spot to rule the try for Mahashe and again when Leinster scored.

Earlier in the afternoon I was at a schools’ game between Bishops and Wynberg. There might have been the odd thing the ref missed, and the crowd let him know about it when he did, but there was no recourse to replays, no big screen to refer to, and no stopping of the game. I know which of the two experiences I preferred.

Rugby is supposed to be a quick-flowing experience to be enjoyed rather than being an exercise in tedium, and the TMO should only be employed to rule on the clear and obvious.