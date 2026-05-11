Stormers ‘carry Uncle Chippie’s dreams’ in rollercoaster season

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When Neethling Fouché and every other Stormers player opened the doors to their hotel rooms in Belfast last week, a letter was waiting for each of them on their beds.

The letter was from their Irish hosts Ulster before their United Rugby Championship (URC) league game last weekend, which ended in a 38-38 draw.

“It was a letter showing sympathy for our loss of uncle Chippie [Solomon — their late team manager] with some photos of him. It shows how far his reach in the game was, and that the respect for him reached even to here in Ireland,” says Fouché.

As they prepare for their final league game against Cardiff Rugby this weekend, the prop forward says there is a very clear focus on how they want to finish off this first tour since the death of Solomon in April.

“You know, it’s been a rollercoaster of a season. It’s been one in which we’ve learnt a lot about ourselves as a team. We lost somebody very close to us, and everybody dealt with it differently. Uncle Chippie is still fresh in our minds. As players we’re very aware that we are carrying his dreams for this team, and we must grab it for him,” says Fouché.

It’s not lost on Fouché what a remarkable turnaround this season has been for a team that started well, lost their way a bit in the middle, lost someone close to them, had to publicly speak out about the online abuse against some players, and has now regrouped even stronger for the playoffs.

Stormers players including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Evan Roos at Cape Town Stadium on 25 April 2026. Picture: (Nic Bothma/BackpagePix)

“I think what has stood out for me in this team is that we serve each other. When we’re at our best, we’re the most unselfish in terms of how hard we work for each other. That’s what we’re proud of. We want to be a team that works for each other and fights for each other. The Stormers will always have that romanticism and flair about our play, but I think what truly resonates with our supporters is our fight.

“You know, it’s tough out there for so many of our fans. It’s tough just to get up each day, to wonder about your next plate of food, the stress just to get to work with three taxis and a bus. I think our supporters can relate to us even more when we fight as a team when the odds are against us, because they have to fight every day of their lives.”

For Fouché personally, it’s exactly this balance he aims for at this stage of the season — when the high-pressure knockout games loom.

“With these high-pressure games coming up, it’s about keeping the balance. It’s a privilege to play rugby. Of course, it’s your work and you want to do your best, but it should never bring about a paralysis in your performance. It must always go back to the joy of why you started playing this game.

“I try and take myself out of the bubble and keep it all in perspective. My responsibility is to prepare to the best of my ability and give my best on the day. The season’s hard work — the mundane things of daily routine — is what comes out now in the playoffs.”

Fouché also believes the most successful South African team in URC history has realised something critical as they chase a second trophy in this competition. “I believe our ceiling is a lot higher than even we believe.”