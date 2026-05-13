Rugby

Japan coach Eddie Jones banned for six weeks after verbally abusing officials

Governing body bars head coach from attending or taking part in four matches

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Former Australia head coach Eddie Jones
Japan head coach Eddie Jones. ( Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has been suspended for six weeks and handed a salary reduction after incidents of verbal abuse directed at local match officials during their Under-23 tour of Australia last month, the country’s governing body for rugby union (JRFU) said on Wednesday.

After an independent disciplinary process, the 66-year-old Australian, a former England and Australia coach, accepted the decision. His suspension runs from April 24 to June 5.

Jones will be barred from attending or taking part in four matches, including Japan’s Nations Championship opener against Italy in Tokyo on July 4.

“Some inappropriate remarks that I made caused discomfort to local match officials and other related parties,” Jones said in a statement.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved. I deeply regret my behaviour and words and will make every effort to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Jones returned as Japan head coach in January 2024, having previously led the Brave Blossoms from 2012-15.

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