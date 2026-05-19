Baabaas ready for war against Boks in Bay, says Contepomi

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Mark Telea, of the Barbarians, and South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu compete for possession at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

A revved-up Barbarians outfit will be on the warpath and hunting for the prized scalp of the all-conquering Springboks when the sides collide at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on June 20, joint coach Felipe Contepomi says.

Any perceptions that the international season opener might be a low-key affair were kicked into touch when Contepomi said the Baabaas want to erase memories of the 2025 clash between the teams when the Boks ran out runaway 54-7 winners in Cape Town.

Contepomi, a joint coach alongside Scott Robertson, Patrice Collazo and Kenny Lynn, said the Baabaas want to be much more competitive in Gqeberha than had been the case in Cape Town (kickoff 3pm).

“Hopefully it’s not the same as it was in Cape Town in 2025,” he told the Behind the Ruck podcast. “We can turn that story around and bring another story.

“To hear that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is taking it as seriously as a Test match is the best way for us to prepare. Facing South Africa is a big, big challenge, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Being part of the Barbarians is a great honour. But when they showed me the calendar and said we were playing against the world champions, it was an even bigger honour.

Barbarians joint coach Felipe Contepomi (Gallo)

“I love going to South Africa. The way South African people live rugby is unbelievable.”

The former Argentina flyhalf, who played for the Barbarians during his career, said his team will be facing a huge challenge in Gqeberha.

“The Springboks are the world champions and … the best team in the world. If you ask 100 people, 99 will probably say they are. And when you play against the best, obviously you want to beat them.

“I think being part of the Barbarians is a great honour. And I’ve been lucky enough to play in two tours with the Baabaas. And now being asked to coach, it’s a big honour — and I have lots of friends in South Africa.

“Being able to be part of the Baabaas in South Africa will be a great experience.

“Two things when the name of the Barbarians comes up. First of all, because you have to be invited to be part of that club, it’s a great honour to be invited and to be part of it.

For me, the most important thing that rugby gives you is friendship, knowing people, knowing different cultures. And that’s exactly what you get in a Barbarians team — Joint coach Felipe Contepomi

“And the second one, I think they still, in such a professional era, keep a very amateur spirit and sometimes even a way of rolling. So for me, an older guy who lived the last part of the amateur era with a mix of professionalism, it’s a great way of going back to rugby roots.

“And … the most important thing that rugby gives you is friendship, knowing people, knowing different cultures. And that’s exactly what you get in a Barbarians team. People from everywhere in the world sharing their experiences, having a good time and just playing for each other.

“I have lots of time for Rassie Erasmus because he’s a great coach. He knows the Boks have a target on their back because they are the best at the moment.”

A SA A team will take on the Zimbabwe Sables in a curtain-raiser to the Barbarians clash.