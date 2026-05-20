Junior Boks ready to go all out against Chile, says Foote

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo reported for duty at the Junior Springbok camp on Monday ahead of the U20 International Series, which kicks off in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Junior Springboks want to hit the ground running when they face Chile in the opening match of the U20 International Series in Cape Town on Thursday, says coach Kevin Foote.

The SA squad assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) on Monday and completed their first training session in the afternoon as preparations ramped up for a series which also features Fiji and Georgia.

The inaugural tournament follows on the heels of the recent U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha, where SA claimed the title after victories over Argentina and Australia before drawing their final encounter against New Zealand at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Several familiar faces reported for duty on Monday for the four-team tournament. They included Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), who recently made his United Rugby Championship debut for the Sharks, as well as his franchise teammate Luan Giliomee (utility back) and experienced hooker Esethu Mnebelele, both of whom missed the Gqeberha assignment due to injury.

Other players who sat out the Junior Boks’ successful campaign in Gqeberha through injury and are now back in the mix include prop Kai Pratt, loose forward Vuyo Gwiji, and centres Pieter van der Merwe and Christian Vorster.

Junior Boks head coach Kevin Foote. (Ashley Vlotman)

Foote said there was plenty of positive energy displayed by the returning players.

“Seeing the smiles on those who have rejoined the camp after completing their injury rehabilitation says a lot. We are very glad to have them back with us,” he said.

“We are looking to freshen up the squad, give players opportunities in certain positions and allow them to put their hands up for Junior World Championship selection.

“It is an important balance between managing the group in the present and continuing to build for the future.

“This tournament will provide valuable game time for players who may not have featured regularly during the recent U20 Rugby Championship while also creating opportunities for younger squad members to continue their development within the Junior Bok environment.

“We achieved our mission in Gqeberha, but we now face a fresh challenge and must prepare accordingly.”

U20 International Series fixtures

Thursday at Rondebosch Boys’ High School, Cape Town:

1pm: Georgia v Fiji;

3pm: South Africa v Chile.

Tuesday at Wynberg Boys’ High School, Cape Town:

1pm: Chile v Georgia;

3pm: South Africa v Fiji.

Saturday at Markötter Stadium, Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch: