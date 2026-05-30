Bulls overpower Munster as Glasgow awaits in URC last four

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Elrigh Louw of Bulls during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 quarterfinal match against Munster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 30 May 2026.

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The Bulls produced a unique brand of blended rugby as they steamrolled Munster 45-14 in their URC quarterfinal at Loftus on Saturday to advance to the semifinals against log-leaders Glasgow Warriors next weekend.

The backs and forwards clicked like poetry at times, especially in the opening eight minutes, demolishing the Irish team’s scrum and flying over for two tries.

Nuggety scrumhalf Embrose Papier forced his way over for the first five-pointer and right wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the second, put away after a neat move by fullback Willie le Roux after fielding a kick upfield.

Then the juggernaut turned to jughead amid silly errors. Perhaps the most costly was when prop Gerhard Steenkamp was blown after running into captain Marcell Coetzee, breaking the momentum and Munster took advantage to ultimately score their first try.

A forward pass by Canan Moodie and an accidental obstruction by Papier cost the Bulls two first-half tries that would have put the result beyond doubt long before halftime.

But even with the mistakes, the Bulls were resolute on defence and made the visitors work damn hard to get over the line for their two tries.

The way the hosts bullied the Munster pack and then held firm in defence, they looked like the irresistible force and immoveable object had merged into a single light blue entity for the afternoon.

After conceding two tries and seeing their lead shrink to 17-14, the Bulls were triggered into action once again, with hooker Johann Grobbelaar forcing his way over almost immediately after the restart.

Then eighthman Cameron Hanekom, a former Bok under-20, produced a classic piece of play as he took the ball from a lineout and forced his way over to secure a halftime lead of 31-14.

Munster pressed the attack in the second half, but they couldn’t break the Bulls, who waited patiently for their moments.

Papier hammered the nail into the Munster coffin when he pounced on the ball in open play inside his own half and darted down the field to score his second try unchallenged.

Wing Stravino Jacobs barged through on the left corner after taking a skip pass from Le Roux.

The match turned a little scrappy after that, though both sides produced entertaining rugby as they ran the ball, with a few more mistakes costing the Bulls a bigger margin of victory, but somehow those didn’t matter so much.

Mastery and mistakes seem to be bedfellows for the Loftus-based outfit.

They’re into their fourth URC semifinal which will be a tough assignment — Glasgow don’t lose at home too often.

But equally, the Warriors would have watched the dominance of the Bulls and they would be stupid not to worry, even a little bit.

Scorers:

Bulls:

Tries: Embrose Papier (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johann Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Stravino Jacobs

Conversions: Handre Pollard (6)

Penalties: Pollard

Munster:

Tries: Jack O’ Donoghue, Alex Nankivell.

Conversion: JJ Hanrahan (2).