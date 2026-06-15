GAVIN RICH | Just being in URC final is an outstanding achievement for the Bulls

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It is an achievement for the Bulls to be going into their fourth URC final in five seasons on Friday night but their failure to convert any of their previous appearances could spark what would be an undeserved narrative if they don’t break their duck by beating Leinster in Dublin.

They say results are everything regarding the highest level of sport but sometimes there’s a narrative driven by context that usurps the hard fact of the result. Fourie du Preez told me in a book interview in 2019 that he may well have played on after the 2015 World Cup had the narrative post-tournament focused more on what the Springbok team did to recover from the disastrous start against Japan rather than on that opening loss.

He has a point. The Boks didn’t lose another pool game after Brighton and ended up finishing third, with the eventual winners, New Zealand, scraping home in their semifinal against Du Preez’s team by just two points. The post-tournament narrative was a negative one driven by what happened against Japan but it could easily have been a more positive one focusing on the remarkable comeback from that opening defeat to go so deep in the competition and be denied by such a narrow margin.

Given where they were when they lost seven games consecutively across two competitions early in their campaign, just making the final should be seen as an outstanding achievement for the Bulls. This season should already be seen as a success regardless of the result of Friday’s final given where they were at the start of the calendar year when just making the top eight would have been seen as an achievement.

But is that how it will stack up? The experience of their opponents in Friday’s final suggests it may not. Leinster’s recent record in the Champions Cup, losing four finals in five seasons, is precisely the same record the Bulls will be sitting with in the URC if they lose the Croke Park decider. Four Leinster final losses in five attempts is the reason so much vitriol has been directed at their head coach, Leo Cullen, and his assistant Jacques Nienaber.

Simple equation

It’s a simple equation for the Bulls. Win, and they will be recognised as the most consistent team of the first half-decade of the URC as they will then have a title to go with their four appearances in the final. No other team has been in that many finals, with the closest being Leinster and the Stormers with two appearances each. What differentiates those two teams from the Bulls now is that they’ve both won the trophy and the Bulls haven’t.

Lose and the Bulls will be the URC’s version of what Leinster have become in Europe ― the nearly men. To avoid their season ending with that undeserved negative narrative will require the Bulls to employ the suffocating, aggressive defensive system that took the Stormers so close in last week’s semifinal. They need to deny Leinster the momentum they thrive on by making the game a set-piece battle, which allied to suffocating defence can deny Leinster the rhythm and space needed to execute their lethal multiphase attacking game.

It requires a degree of reinvention of the defence that may not be possible in the time available, for the Bulls’ system is generally more passive than the Stormers’, but they do have the forwards to hurt Leinster. The Bulls’ pack did bully Leinster in the 2024 semifinal, albeit that was at Loftus.

Beating Leinster may also require coach Johan Ackermann to change up his selection. In the sense that against Leinster, who base a lot around a fast start, playing Wilco Louw and the other heavies off the bench like they did against Glasgow could backfire.

The Bulls were 21-3 behind very quickly against Glasgow but had the bench depth to fight back. Let Leinster get that far ahead and there won’t be any comeback because for all the criticism directed at him, Nienaber has helped Leinster become a good defensive team and you wouldn’t want to be playing catchup against them.