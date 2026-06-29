Rassie picks Libbok at flyhalf for Test against England

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus believes Manie Libbok at flyhalf will be the perfect remedy for when England, as he predicts, open up their Nations Championship Test at Ellis Park on Saturday.

But the No 10 is not there to launch wild attacks, the coach added as he explained his team which, unusually, doesn’t pack the usual bomb squad on the bench.

“When it’s on we’d love him [Libbok] to exploit. He’s always very fit and we had one week more to prepare with him than we had with Handré [Pollard] because the Bulls were playing in the [URC] final.

“I’m pretty sure England’s going to make it tough for us, but his selection we think fits for this game and if the game really opens up — which I think England will try to do — I think Manie is the right guy for that,” he told a press conference on Monday.

Erasmus has three backline players on the bench — though André Esterhuizen can slot into the pack with ease — but he has no fully fledged locks in reserve for the experienced pairing of Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé.

His options were limited by injury, with Lood de Jager still unavailable and expected to be ready only for next weekend’s Test against Scotland, and Franco Mostert out for a couple of weeks.

But Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cameron Hanekom also offer cover at lock.

Erasmus said he had intended to play under-20 star Riley Norton, but he picked up a grade-three hamstring injury in training that will put him out of action for up to 10 weeks.

On prop Thomas du Toit, Erasmus recounted how he had been encouraged to switch him from loosehead to tighthead some years back, when he was vying for the No 1 jersey with Beast Mtawarira and Ox Nché.

“We got him back last year and we needed him at loosehead and he played the first game at loosehead and he said, ‘No, I’m a tighthead now’.”

Wilco Louw, the Bulls front-rower who had dealt with a family bereavement in recent weeks, is being rested for an extra week. “We worked with Zach [Porthen] a week longer.”

Erasmus reiterated that it is important to go for the win, saying England has a mix of experience and youth that threatens to make it tough.

“We haven’t played really in seven months since last November. The Barbarians was a nice warm-up and to get some guys into the structure, to know some guys and the SA A game was the same.

“But this is a Test match against England. You get big Test matches and England is certainly one of them.”

In 47 matches between the two countries over the years, the Springboks have won 29 and England 16.

In the past 10 years the Boks lead 6-4, including the World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023.

At home the South Africans are up 11-4, and at Ellis Park it’s 2-1.

England are scheduled to name their team on Thursday.

Springbok team (15-9; 1-8): Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende (v-c), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zach Porthen, Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, André Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie.