Junior Bok forwards rise to Georgian challenge in Tbilisi

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There are few sterner examinations in age-group rugby than taking on Georgia in front of their own supporters, but the Junior Springboks passed another important Under-20 World Championship test with distinction as they defeated the tournament hosts in Tbilisi on Thursday evening.

The 33-5 victory, their second bonus-point win from as many matches, puts South Africa in a commanding position in Pool A and sets up a group decider against Wales next Tuesday.

While the scoreline reflected the Junior Boks’ eventual dominance, it was forged through the relentless work of a pack that steadily wore down a spirited Georgian challenge.

South Africa U-20 captain and hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele and fellow tight forward Heinrich Theron at lock were prominent figures in a collective forward effort that turned the tide after a testing opening period.

Mnebelele led from the front and crossed twice in the first half from powerful driving mauls, while Theron helped ensure South Africa gained the upper hand at scrum time, disrupted the hosts’ line-out ball, and provided the physical edge that ultimately paved the way for a well-deserved victory.

Mnebelele, a member of last year’s successful Junior Bok squad in Italy, praised his team’s composure after another bruising encounter with the tournament hosts.

“We knew it was always going to be a tough match against Georgia,” Mnebelele said.

“We’ve played them several times this year and every encounter has been physical and highly competitive. Credit to the team for staying composed and finding a way to get the win under difficult circumstances.

“We’re grateful for the result, but now the focus shifts to recovery and preparing for another big challenge against a strong Wales side. We’ll use the turnaround well, refresh, and be ready to go again in five days’ time.”

Theron, who formed an impressive second-row partnership with JD Hattingh, produced an industrious performance as the Junior Boks gradually wore down their opponents.

South Africa enjoyed the upper hand in the scrums, disrupted several Georgian line-outs and were uncompromising at the breakdown. Their physicality and set-piece dominance ultimately laid the platform for a five-to-one-try victory.

Theron credited the squad’s resilience for overcoming a fired-up Georgian side who were well-supported by their passionate home crowd.

“They really came hard at us, which we expected because they are such a physical side and a very proud rugby nation,” he said.

“We stayed in the fight after they made a fiery start, but we did what South Africans do. We met the challenge, and though there are areas where we can improve on, I think we can be pleased with the result and the effort of the whole team.

“We are a very close-knit group that loves playing for each other and our country. Our defence was solid and we took our opportunities on attack. We’re happy with the win, but now our focus turns to a crucial match against Wales.”

The Junior Boks top Pool A on 10 points, one ahead of Wales on nine. Elsewhere, New Zealand lead Pool B on 10 points, while Argentina and Australia head Pool C, also on 10 points.

The final round of pool matches takes place next Tuesday, with the four semi-finalists to be confirmed ahead of the knockout phase.

SA Rugby media