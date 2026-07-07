Vermeulen trusts Roos to swap Stormers flair for Bok structure

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Nolhann Couillaud and Charles Kante Samba of La Rochelle attempt to stop Evan Roos during a Champions Cup match late last year. Picture:

Eighthman Evan Roos will have to trade the Stormers’ “French flair” style of play for Springbok structure when he faces Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, says Duane Vermeulen.

Vermeulen, the legendary South African No 8 who is now SA Rugby’s Mobi-Unit coach, told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that Roos would have to adapt from franchise rugby to the international game.

“The intensity of internationals is a lot quicker and a lot more than playing in the URC [United Rugby Championship] and at club level. I think with us there’s a specific way of playing.

Former Springbok player and now SA Rugby’s Mobi-Unit coach Duane Vermeulen. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

“I think with the Stormers there’s a bit more of a joie de vivre, French style of play…. It’s nice because it’s open field rugby, and you can pass and you can run off guys.

“In Test match rugby, where we play, there’s a little more structure, and sometimes when you are used to playing a lot more freely, it becomes difficult to just go straight into structure.

“I think that’s the major thing, but he’s a quick learner, and I like the way he plays and I like his intensity, so hopefully he can showcase that on Saturday.”

Vermeulen made it clear South Africa has an abundance of riches at loose forward.

“I think we’re in a position where we’re a bit spoilt for choice with our loose forward department.

“I think there are a lot of guys you can pick from, so I’m not singling one guy out. It’s a good group, and they’re really pushing each other to be the best player in those specific positions.

“Everyone is working really well on their all-round game, and they’re pushing each other really hard,” added Vermeulen.

Cameron Hanekom, the Bulls’ eighth man, got a run in the first half against England at flank last Saturday.

Everyone is working really well on their all-round game, and they’re pushing each other really hard. — Duane Vermeulen

“He got his opportunity, and hopefully there is plenty more to come. They are really skilful and well-adapted players in the URC, and hopefully they can play a hell of a lot more Tests.”

Roos, 26, won his first Bok cap in 2022 but has played second fiddle to Jasper Wiese, who got his start in mid-2021 but has 44 Tests under his belt.

“He [Wiese] has been a really big stalwart in our team,” said Vermeulen. “He’s probably one of the guys that gives us a great advantage in getting over the advantage line and getting those front-foot ball carries.

“He’s a massive asset to the squad, and we want to give every single guy an opportunity to play, and it’s Evan Roos’s opportunity to lift up his hand and say, ‘Listen, I’m also here’.

“We want to give everyone opportunities, and this is probably a good game for him to show his worth and the impact he has on the game.

“If you look at Evan playing for the Stormers, he’s also the big go-to guy for the Stormers, so hopefully he can step into that position and also get us some good go-forward.

“His energy on the pitch is massive, so we’d like to see a lot of that.”