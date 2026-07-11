Inexperienced Springboks outmuscle Scotland in Pretoria triumph

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Jesse Kriel of South Africa during the 2026 Nations Championship match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on July 11 2026.

They may have been inexperienced, but the Springboks remained indestructible as they swept aside Scotland 42-28 in their Nations Championship contest at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

And with this performance there must surely be some worried coaches and players around the planet wondering what they’ll have to do to derail South Africa’s campaign to win an unprecedented World Cup next year.

This was a strong Scotland outfit and they still weren’t able to do it; what’s going to happen when the A team takes the field?

This was a clash of styles - Bok brawn mixed with measured attacks, against Scotland’s adventurous ploy of playing the ball into space.

Throughout the week, during the build-up, Bok players and coaches spoke about the need to stick to the system and the match pretty much unfolded as they expected, thanks to the immense performance of the forwards upfront.

They resembled bulldozers and even an excavator.

Pushed into submission

The Bok scrum looked like a bulldozer from early on as they pushed the Scots into submission in the build-up to the first try of the match, opting for a scrum when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts.

Then they won a free kick, and they took a quick tap, charging at the line.

The visitors, defended well enough to earn a drop-out from the tryline, but the Boks won possession and from a ruck soon afterwards scrumhalf Embrose Papier darted through a gap on the side ran through to put South Africa on the board.

Then came the excavator moment when Cobus Wiese went up for the ball, supported by prop Boan Venter, who fought to keep the lock in balance as he tilted backwards.

Wiese’s legs flailed out in front, almost like an earth-moving machine, and when Venter brought him back to his feet, the No 4 burst off on a long run deep into Scottish territory, eventually passing to flanker Paul de Villiers, who also made good ground.

The attack ultimately ended with a mass of bodies on the Scottish line and eighthman Evan Roos being awarded the try.

Papier had a great game for the Springboks, with some good kicking from the base of the scrumhalf, but maybe even more importantly was the performance of flyhalf Handre Pollard.

Particularly impressive

After some disappointing displays with the Bulls, he was flawless with the boot, slotting all five conversions. But he was particularly impressive in general play as well, particularly under the high ball.

He was replaced at halftime by Quan Horn, but came back quickly after Ethan Horn, himself a late replacement for Canan Moodie, went off for an HIA.

Captain Pieter-Steph du Toit was instrumental as well, from the loose to the lineouts, while De Villiers, in only his second Test, looked like a veteran.

And Edwill van der Merwe had one great moment, putting in a big hit on his opposite number and one-time Maties teammate, ex-South African Kyle Steyn.

Boks gain upper hand

At 14-0, it looked like an easy night for the home side, but that’s when Scotland doubled down on their open style of play, spreading the ball wide and disrupting the South African defensive lines.

Converted tries by flanker Matt Fagerson and fullback Kyle Rowe evened the score going into the break.

But as the second half ticked by, the Boks, perhaps slightly aided by altitude, gained the upper hand, winning penalties up front, and with that forward momentum, that’s when they threw the ball around.

Quick tries by Elrigh Louw and Damian Willemse gave the Boks a healthy lead midway through the second half, and by this point the Scots were playing desperate rugby.

In one move two Scottish passes went nowhere, forcing them to scramble back.

The moment the Boks went over for their fifth try, Scotland retaliated by punching holes in them by running flat lines and they clawed back to seven points behind. But the Bok machine was too strong, and they had the final say as Jesse Kriel, collected a grubber by Pollard and darted over.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had plenty reason to celebrate his 55th match as coach — a South African record — being rewarded by his decision to field a side that had fewer caps than the Scottish.

Equally, he would have spotted some weak points that he will try to iron out going forward.

But the bottom line is that the scoreline got close a few times and his charges responded to the pressure.

Now for Wales in Durban on Saturday.

Scorers

South Africa 42 (14)

Tries: Embrose Papier, Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw, Damian Willemse, Zach Porthen, Jesse Kriel

Conversions: Handre Pollard (5), Quan Horn

Scotland 28 (14)

Tries: Matt Fagerson, Kyle Rowe, Josh Bayliss, Ben White

Conversions: Finn Russell (4)