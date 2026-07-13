Sublime second half against England sees Junior Boks into U-20 world champs final

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The Junior Springboks will defend their World Rugby Under-20 Championship crown on Saturday after they rallied to beat England by 53-37 with a ferocious second-half performance in Tbilisi, Georgia on Tuesday.

The South Africans, who will meet France in the final, were 20-12 down at half time against England.

Khuthadzo Rasivhaga scored three tries and Yaqeen Ahmed contributed 23 points to the Junior Boks’ cause as they showed what they are capable of on attack in the second half, though it was still not perfect.

Luan Giliomee, who was strong on the night, will also rue a moment of madness when his yellow card for a challenge in the air was upgraded to a 20-minute red card, which could rule him out of the final.

It's a moment of madness as Seb Kelly gets a red card for headbutting Luan Giliomee 🟥🙆‍♂️



Can the Junior Boks make their numerical advantage count to fight back from going down 12-20 at half-time?#SSRugby | #JuniorWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/4CZk2z6d8y — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 13, 2026

A knock-on at their first maul set the tone for what was a frustrating opening half for the Junior Boks, with too many mistakes when they could have taken advantage. Handling errors, wrong options and even a penalty that was kicked dead told the story of a first half that could have been better.

England made the most of their opportunities, with Ollie Streeter crashing over in the fourth minute, but South Africa worked themselves back into position.

First Oliver Reid was held up, but moments later Yaqeen Ahmed went over from an attacking lineout and a great surge by Ethan Adams, with his conversion levelling the scores at 7-7.

Hugh Shields, who converted the first try, then landed a penalty goal and scored England’s second try, which he also converted, to push them into a 17-7 lead after half an hour. Three minutes later disaster struck for the team in white as flanker Seb Kelly was shown a permanent red card for a headbutt on Luan Giliomee.

A minute later, Rasivhaga scored in the corner from a pin-point cross-kick by Ahmed after the South Africa U-20s worked the phases on the English tryline. The conversion attempt was wide and Shields then added a second penalty goal to give England an eight-point lead at the break.

Harsh words must have been said during the break because the Junior Boks came out like a team possessed, scoring four tries without reply in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

The #JuniorBoks will face France for the #JuniorWorldChampionship trophy and the chance to make it back-to-back titles 🇿🇦👏#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/WNcsQ4YZxb — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 13, 2026

Rasivhaga scored his second after Luan Giliomee was instrumental on attack before Kebotile Maake struck twice in two minutes, with Ahmed, who also had a hand in tries, converting all three to make it 33-20.

In the 53rd minute, Rasivhaga completed his hat-trick with a brilliant finish in the corner and when Ahmed added the extras, the Junior Boks’ score was double that of England at 40-20.

England pulled one back but Luke Cannon’s converted try four minutes later, followed by a penalty goal by Ahmed, edged the Junior Boks further ahead.

Giliomee received yellow, upgraded to a 20-minute red, after a clumsy challenge in the air, after which England scored their fourth try to close the gap to 50-32, but Ahmed made it a 21-point game with his second penalty goal with 10 minutes to go.

Things got scrappy towards the end and though Shields scored his second try at the death, the Junior Boks did what they had to and can start preparing to face France.

France progressed after beating New Zealand by 26-22 in the first semifinal.

Scorers

Junior Springboks 53 (12) - Tries: Yaqeen Ahmed, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (3), Kebotile Maake (2), Luke Cannon. Conversions: Ahmed (6). Penalty goals: Ahmed (2).

England U20 37 (20) - Tries: Ollie Streeter, Hugh Shields (2), Jonny Weimann, Tate Williams. Conversions: Shields (3). Penalty goals: Shields (2).

SA Rugby media