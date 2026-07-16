Whizz-kid flyhalf Vusi Moyo ready to come out firing for Boks

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Vusi Moyo says a few words of wisdom from veteran pivot Handré Pollard have helped to ensure he is ready to come out firing on his Springbok debut against Wales on Saturday.

After a meteoric rise to the top, the 20-year-old flyhalf is facing the biggest test of his fledgling career in a third-round Nations Championship clash at Kings Park in Durban (kickoff 5.40pm).

The former Junior Bok, with only one game for the Sharks under his belt, gave notice he was ready for bigger things when he impressed for SA against the Barbarians in a non-Test clash in Gqeberha.

“It only sunk in that I was in the Springbok team when coach Rassie [Erasmus] named the squad on Monday,” Moyo said.

"It's special knowing two of the best flyhalves in the world are helping you."



Vusi Moyo will make his Springbok debut this weekend and has been reflecting on what it means 🇿🇦👏#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/eI64Q37eA9 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 15, 2026

“My heart skipped a few beats. It is so special to have these guys around me — Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel have been great. I just feel very fortunate to be sitting here.

“My family is part of me, and I want to make them proud. My sister is playing her first hockey tournament, so my mom decided to watch her play. My mom sent me a message saying she will be at Kings Park in spirit, so that is very nice to know. They are very proud.”

Moyo says working alongside fellow Bok flyhalves Pollard, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok has lifted his game.

“Handré Pollard is a guy I have been looking up to for a long time,” he said. “And Manie’s game shaped how I played in high school. In more recent years, obviously, Sacha has been playing well.

“Those three guys I have looked up to, and all three have been helping me this week. It is very special to know I have those guys behind me. And they are all different, yet all are up there as the best flyhalves in the world.

"For a big man, he's got really good soft hands."



Rassie Erasmus on what he's seen from Vusi Moyo, who will make his Springbok debut against Wales this weekend 👏#SSRugby | #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/aTTd8wcbrm — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 14, 2026

“Whatever they advise me to do, I will do it. It is every kid’s dream to meet their heroes. When I met Handré, I had the biggest smile on my face.

“When coach Rassie named the team, Handré was the first person to tell me he was there if I needed anything. That was special. He told me this week is all about going over my details and being as prepared as I can be so that when I take the field, I can just play rugby.

“My first memory of Cobus Reinach was him scoring three tries against Canada at the 2019 World Cup. So it is very special to be partnering with him now. I am very happy.”

After missing the first five months of the season because of injury, Moyo has returned to action with a bang.

“It was very special to get my first cap for the Sharks, and a few weeks later I was named in the Springboks squad,” he said.

“Rugby is rugby, but the big thing about the Springbok set-up is that it is much quicker. And when you are rubbing shoulders with two-time world champions, it is easier to learn and improve your skills.

Vusi kicks brilliantly off the tee, his restarts are excellent, he kicks to touch well, and he kicks well at goal. We want to see him in a Test match because of what he has shown in training sessions and also in the Barbarians game — Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach

“So much has happened, but I have tried my best this week not to make it about myself. Jaco Williams, Ruben van Heerden and Carlu Sadie are also making their debuts.

“As the coaches have taught us, it is all about the team performing on the weekend against Wales, not about individuals.”

Erasmus says Moyo has impressed at Bok training camps with his ability and calmness.

“Sometimes you get a really skilful flyhalf, sometimes you get a small, nippy flyhalf,” he said. “When Handré was a young guy coming through, he was somebody who took the ball to the line.

“I think Vusi, for his age, is a very big boy. He certainly doesn’t stand back from the physical side of the game. Vusi kicks brilliantly off the tee, his restarts are excellent, he kicks to touch well, and he kicks well at goal.

“We want to see him in a Test match because of what he has shown in training sessions and in the Barbarians game. For a big guy, he’s got really soft hands.”