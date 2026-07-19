‘It means everything to South Africa’: Foote salutes champion Junior Boks

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Action from the World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 final between France and South Africa at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 18. Picture:

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote paid tribute to his team’s resilience, depth and unbreakable bond after South Africa were crowned Junior World Championship winners following a hard-fought victory over France in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The SA U-20s defeated France 16-5 after leading 6-0 at the halfway mark of this enthralling championship decider to successfully defend the title they won last year in Italy.

The Junior Boks overcame fierce French resistance in a pulsating final, with Foote describing the triumph as an incredibly proud moment for the team and the country.

“It means everything to us; it means everything to South Africa,” said Foote.

“South Africa is a very special place, and we are very lucky to represent our people. Right now, we’re just feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

The final was delayed by a lightning storm before kick-off, while France’s physical approach ensured the Junior Boks were pushed to the limit throughout the contest.

Foote credited his players for remaining calm under pressure and continuing to believe, even when momentum swung towards the French side.

“We knew France were big and physical, and they just kept coming at us,” said the coach.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure, but the story of this team has been that they never give up. We always felt that if we got our opportunity, we’d take it.”

Foote said the team’s leadership and defensive effort were among the most pleasing aspects of the victory, while he also credited the replacements for making a great impact.

“The starting players had absorbed so much pressure, and the fresh legs brought energy at a crucial time. That’s been a strength of this squad all season,” said the coach.

SA U-20 captain Siphosethu Mnebelele, who was part of last year’s successful campaign, said it was difficult to put into words what winning another world title meant.

“It feels seriously special,” said Mnebelele.

“This was a completely different team, different connections and a different journey. One thing about this team is that we just keep grinding it out because of the care we have for each other.

“We talk about giving love on defence, giving love on attack, and doing it for the guy next to you and for the people back home in South Africa. That’s what drove us throughout the tournament.”

Mnebelele also revealed how the squad remained focused during the lengthy weather delay before the match. “It was tough waiting because you prepare for a certain kickoff time and then suddenly you have to sit and wait. But this group is very adaptable. We made sure we stayed switched on, kept our energy up and remained focused on the job we had to do.”

For Mnebelele, that spirit was evident even from the sidelines during the closing stages of the final.

“All you want is for the team to do well and succeed,” he said.

“I was incredibly nervous watching, but I was so happy the boys managed to get the result. Now we’re going to celebrate together.”

The victory capped a remarkable campaign for the Junior Boks and secured South Africa a third U-20 world crown after the success of 2012 and 2025. The Junior Boks will arrive back in the country on Monday morning.

SA Rugby