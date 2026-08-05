Junior world champion Ahmed earns Stormers debut against All Blacks

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Yaqeen Ahmed will make his senior debut for the Stormers against the All Blacks on Friday. Picture:

By Mark Gleeson

World junior champion Yaqeen Ahmed has been handed a senior debut by the Stormers and will play at flyhalf against New Zealand on Friday, after the Cape Town-based side on Wednesday named their team to take on the touring side.

Ahmed, the star performer for the Junior Springboks when they won the U20 World Championship in Tbilisi last month, is handed a stiff test of his ability as the All Blacks begin their eight-match tour of South Africa.

The 20-year-old gets his chance because Sacha Feinburg-Mngomezulu is away with the Springboks, who play Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, and Jurie Matthee is injured.

The loose-forward trio of Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie is the same combination that started the United Rugby Championship final four years ago when the Stormers won the title.

Outside centre Ruhan Nel will captain the team.

Stormers squad

15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Seabelo Senatla, 13-Ruhan Nel (captain), 12-Jonathan Roche, 11-Leolin Zas, 10-Yaqeen Ahmed, 9-Imad Khan, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Hacjivah Dayimani, 6-Deon Fourie, 5-Connor Evans, 4-Adré Smith, 3-Neethling Fouché, 2-André-Hugo Venter, 1-Vernon Matongo

Replacements: 16-JJ Kotzé, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Sazi Sandi, 19-Ruan Ackermann, 20-Keke Morabe, 21-Wandile Mlaba, 22-Dewaldt Duvenage, 23-Wandisile Simelane.