All Blacks braced for big collisions against Stormers, says Sititi

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New Zealand's Wallace Sititi, left, and teammate Caleb Clarke wave to fans following the Bledisloe Cup rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Perth.

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It will be like a Test match with massive collisions when the All Blacks kick off their South Africa tour with a tough opening match against the Stormers on Friday, loose forward Wallace Sititi says.

Sititi, who was withdrawn from the All Blacks starting team on Thursday because of a mild illness, had been hoping for his first taste of action against a South African franchise at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 7pm).

“When I played my first year of Super Rugby, South African teams were no longer in the competition,” Sititi said.

“I wouldn’t know what it was like to play these franchises. At the same time, I would love to know as well.

“The Stormers have a big pack, that’s what we know.

“A big pack that loves to run the ball and loves collision battles. We’ve got to respect them up there.

“Those midweek games against the franchises, we’re treating them like Test matches. We know what the quality is like here, and we’ll prepare accordingly.

“The Stormers backline love to use the ball as well, so we’ve got to be able to match them up front. We want to give our backs out wide all the opportunities they want.”

Beauden Barrett will be pulling the strings at flyhalf for the All Blacks in what promises to be an explosive showdown.

After not featuring during the All Blacks’ three-Test Nations Championship, Barrett has an opportunity to stake a claim for a Test berth against the Springboks.

Exciting 20-year-old Junior Bok flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed will make his Stormers debut against the tourists.

Outside centre Ruhan Nel will captain the Stormers in what will be the first time the Cape club has faced New Zealanders.

In previous years, Western Province met the All Blacks five times and pulled off a historic 12-11 win at Newlands in 1976.

The Stormers have opted for an experienced loose trio, with Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie all included in the run-on line-up.

André-Hugo Venter packs down between props Vernon Matongo and Neethling Fouché, while Adré Smith and Connor Evans start in the second row.

Loose forward Ruan Ackermann is among the replacements, with Dewaldt Duvenage and Wandisile Simelane also on the bench.

“This is history in the making as the Stormers take on New Zealand for the first time, and our team is determined to make it one to remember for our fans,” Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said.

“For a club side to take on an international team ranked second in the world is a massive opportunity and one that every player and management member is looking forward to.”

The teams:

Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel (capt), 12 Jonathan Roche, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Yaqeen Ahmed, 9 Imad Khan, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Adré Smith, 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Vernon Matongo. Replacements: 16 JJ Kotzé, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Ruan Ackermann, 20 Keke Morabe, 21 Wandile Mlaba, 22 Dewaldt Duvenage, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

All Blacks: 15 Josh Moorby, 14 Leroy Carter, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Cortez Ratima, 8 Peter Lakai, 7 Anton Segner, 6 Simon Parker, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 4 Fabian Holland, 3 Pasilio Tosi, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 George Bower. Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Siale Lauaki, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Josh Jacomb, 23 Caleb Clarke.