Feinberg-Mngomezulu eyes statement return against Argentina

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Quicksilver Springbok playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will take centre stage when he makes his return from injury against a gritty Argentina outfit in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

If the rising 24-year-old superstar delivers an electrifying display against Los Pumas, it could catapult him into pole position for a prized starting berth against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on August 22.

Wary Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has downplayed talk that the one-off Test against Argentina is being viewed as a warm-up for four upcoming Tests against New Zealand in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

Erasmus says his team’s focus is solely on beating a tough Pumas outfit who are always difficult to subdue in front of their passionate fans on home soil at the 50,000-seater Estadio José Amalfitani.

“It’s not him [Sacha] competing with Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok.

“It’s Handré helping him this weekend to perform as well as he can. That is the way we operate,” Erasmus said.

“All three of them will definitely be in the Greatest Rivalry squad and definitely will go to the World Cup if they keep their form.

“Sacha can’t control if he gets injured, obviously.

“But we’re going to go with three flyhalves, and they are the three flyhalves currently.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said his focus is on delivering a good showing against Argentina.

“I’m coming back from injury so I can’t really be thinking two weeks ahead [to the All Blacks game],” he said.

“I’ve played against the All Blacks four times now. I’ve enjoyed it every single time, and that’s it. I’m focused on Saturday.”

The dazzling flyhalf missed the Boks’ July Tests after suffering an ankle injury while playing for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

“Obviously it was disastrous when it happened, and it wasn’t enjoyable,” he said.

“Where we got so far in the URC, and just to get taken out of there, not being able to help my team, was frustrating, and then the Springbok equation was even more frustrating. But I’m really not one to dwell.

“I just used the time to look at the game from a more technical aspect and develop areas of my game I probably didn’t have time to do before.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is looking forward to linking up with Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach on Saturday.

“I love Cobus. I’ll never forget the first time we played the All Blacks; I wanted to take a shot at goal from distance, and he was the one who pointed me at the goal. That defines our relationship.

“He really takes me under his wing, but we’re also good buddies. Sharing the field with him takes a lot of pressure off me.”

The Bok No 10 said Pollard has helped him grow as a player since he made his Bok debut.

“I don’t think people understand how much we help each other.

“We really take care of each other, and there’s massive respect there,” he said.

“Even though I’m growing into this, this is going to be my 20th cap, and I still have the utmost respect for what he’s done for this team.

“Not for a second do I see him as competition. He is my mentor, my friend, and a great teammate to learn from.

“I love the flyhalves coming through, guys like Yaqeen Ahmed and Luan Giliomee.

“I’m still far from a finished product myself, but where I can help them, I certainly will.”

Erasmus said the one-off Test is a timely chance for players returning from injury to get back into the swing of things.

“This match is the perfect occasion for players like Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and the other players returning from injury to get a tough Test under the belt.

“This will allow them to get back into full swing at international level, as Argentina are a formidable team, who will push us to the limit,” Erasmus said.

“The guys have been working very hard to return from injury, and there is no better test to measure where they are than facing the Pumas in Argentina.”

Business Day