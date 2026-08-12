Competition for Test places grows after All Blacks trounce Sharks

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The All Blacks' Fehi Fineanganofo scores a try in their Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour match against the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

By Mark Gleeson

Competition for Test places in the New Zealand squad was heightened by an emphatic 54-0 win in their second tour game on Tuesday, with a clinical performance against the Sharks pleasing coach Dave Rennie.

The All Blacks are on a six-week, eight-match tour of South Africa with four matches against provincial opposition and four Tests in the first of its kind in 30 years.

After starting with a far-from-convincing showing against the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday, the All Blacks proved devastating against the Sharks with eight unanswered tries, plenty of pace and few mistakes despite the cold and wet conditions.

Rennie has said he aimed to give all of his 44-man squad a run-out over the first three games and after hammering the Sharks, added that the battle for places in the first Test side against the Springboks on August 22 was heating up.

The All Blacks in full flow 🤩💥



No one can stop Kyle Preston from getting to the try line 🇳🇿🏉



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw @adidas pic.twitter.com/VoqKDLvu4m — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 11, 2026

“We’ve now had five games this season and I think we’ve got a lot better understanding of the game we’re trying to play,” the coach said, referring also to last month’s Nations Championship wins at home to France, Italy and Ireland.

“We’ve got a lot more people who perform well and so we shared the load a bit, but there’s a really good competition for spots and so I think that’s really important heading into the Tests in a couple of weeks.

“We’re trying to build, however, the conditions probably made it challenging to shift a lot of ball, but I thought overall, we did a pretty good job out there and on the back of a really solid defensive effort,” Rennie said.

“Look, we got a lot more in us. We can’t afford to start games like we have in the two games here and so that’ll be a focus for us. In the first 40 minutes we gave away a lot of penalties early and just didn’t build enough pressure for long enough.

“But the second half was excellent. We kicked really well. A lot more clinically. We continued to defend well. Yeah, they obviously kicked a lot of the ball, which we generally dealt with well. It wasn’t always perfect, but we got a lot of reward from good work.”

A burst of pace from DMac 👟💨



The All Blacks silence the Sharks in the first half 🇳🇿👏



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/ER9Dku7dqn — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 11, 2026

The tourists put in a far more convincing performance than their opener against the Stormers in Cape Town in which their forwards struggled before they scored late tries to win 38-21.

The Sharks had little answer to a rampant All Blacks with winger Fehi Fineanganofo scoring two of the tourists’ tries while the other six came from Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Sam Darry with Ruben Love putting over seven conversions.

The Sharks, who fielded a youthful line-up and had none of their internationals available, showed early promise and held out until the 19th minute when Fineanganofo went over on the short side for the opening try.

McKenzie added one more before the break, before going off injured at halftime, as the All Blacks looked to run with the ball at pace despite the heavy pitch, littered with puddles after rain that only cleared minutes before kickoff.

The second half was one-way traffic against a tired-looking home side as Clarke and Fineanganofo again were fed long passes to score in the corner and Barrett and Preston ran through for easy scores.

Pitchside for one of the most special moments in rugby 👏



Ma’a Nonu steps forward to perform his own Haka at the Shark Tank against the All Blacks 🇳🇿#SSRugby | #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/stiS47ETlI — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 11, 2026

Tavatavanawai went over with 10 minutes to play before lock Darry burst through the home defences and stretched to get the ball over the line in the 76th minute for the last score.

The Sharks put on 44-year-old former All Black Ma’a Nonu for the last 20 minutes after he recently joined the provincial side in a leadership and mentorship capacity.

Nonu, who won 103 caps for the Kiwis, performed a poignant solo response to New Zealand’s traditional pre-match Haka to the delight of the small crowd and then delivered some crunching blows on his compatriots in his cameo performance, one of the highlights for the 14,759 spectators at King’s Park.

The All Blacks meet the Bulls next in Pretoria on Saturday in the third of four clashes against provincial opposition as they embark on a first traditional tour of South Africa in 30 years.

They also play four Tests against the Springboks, with the first in Johannesburg on August 22.

Reuters