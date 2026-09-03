Boks and All Blacks head to decisive third Test

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Leroy Carter of New Zealand is tackled by Cheslin Kolbe who will start at fullback oon Saturday. Picture:

By Mark Gleeson

New Zealand’s tour of South Africa is deliciously poised for a grand showdown on Saturday, with the two sides having won a Test each and everything to play for in the third.

About 87,500 spectators are expected at Soccer City in Johannesburg for the clash, which is the last on South African soil before the series, dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”, concludes on September 12 in Baltimore, US.

Many purists see the last match as more of an exhibition affair, making Saturday’s contest the de facto final of the All Blacks’ first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years.

The first two encounters offered a fascinating contrast in approaches, and much the same is expected with the Springboks’ power game up against the Kiwis’ speed and slick handling.

Forward dominance should have seen South Africa to victory in the opening Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg but their desire to drive the New Zealanders into the ground backfired and allowed the All Blacks to counter and post a deserved 33-16 victory.

The Springboks again used their pack to get the upper hand in last Saturday’s second Test in Cape Town but this time took their opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard and had enough to win 33-26, even allowing for a late All Blacks comeback.

South Africa have lost fullback Damian Willemse to a hamstring injury in the only change to their lineup. Cheslin Kolbe moves from wing to fullback. Kurt-Lee Arendse comes into the squad to take the place of Kolbe in the No 14 jersey.

Though things could still be shuffled around as coach Rassie Erasmus did just hours before the second Test — causing much consternation.

Erasmus altered his lineup twice after initially naming it and has been accused of breaching the spirit of the sport.

Rugby’s major competitions dictate that teams must be announced 48 hours before the match and can be changed only in the event of an injury, but Erasmus took advantage of no such regulation being in place for the New Zealand tour.

The All Blacks have since shrugged off the mischief-making, but Dave Rennie did accuse the Springboks of illegal scrummaging tactics, which led to a furious four-letter reaction from Erasmus.

It has heightened the tension ahead of the Test and added heat to what is already predicted to be a spicy spectacle.

New Zealand have made three changes to their pack. Hooker Codie Taylor, who played in the opening two Tests, and blindside flanker Simon Parker have dropped out of the match-day 23, while lock Fabian Holland will start from the bench.

Asafo Aumua and Peter Lakai, who came off the bench in the first two Tests, take over from Taylor and Parker, while Sam Darry will don the No 5 jersey with Tupou Vaa’i, playing his 50th Test, switching to No 4.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Wallace Sititi, who between them have played in all four matches against the franchises, get their first Test call-ups of this series on the bench.

Sititi’s sister, lock Amarante, will also be in action on Saturday, starting on the bench for the Black Ferns in their one-off Test against the Springbok Women’s team in the main curtain-raiser.

The All Blacks squad for the match, which kicks off at 5.10pm, is:

(15-1): Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua and George Bower.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown and Josh Moorby.