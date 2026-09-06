Rassie Erasmus and Dave Rennie sing from same hymn sheet

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Manie Libbok fields the ball during the third Test in Soweto on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

Coaches Rassie Erasmus and Dave Rennie were practically singing Kumbaya in their respective post-match press conferences at the Calabash on Saturday night compared with the more emotive comments a week earlier.

Rennie had accused the Springbok front-rowers of walking around the scrum, and Erasmus had dropped the f-bomb when commenting on this issue.

But after South Africa won the third Test 29-24 to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series, the two men, in their separate media conferences, shared sentiments and promised to share a beer.

Erasmus, who suggested his beer would taste sweeter than Rennie’s, apologised for swearing.

“I don’t want to swear again because I got into trouble last time, and I really apologise for that last weekend. It was not well-mannered,” he said as he recounted the epic nature of the series to date.

Erasmus spoke about the need to regroup before the final contest in Baltimore. “We play to try and win the series, and they’ll try to draw the series so — and I’m not going to swear again — it’s flipping important.”

Both Rennie, who said he had no issues with the scrums in Soweto, and Erasmus agreed there had been little between the two sides in the series.

“I don’t reckon there’s much in it,” said the All Blacks coach. “I didn’t think there was much in the first Test, which we won convincingly in the end, according to the scoreboard, so it’s key moments.

“They made hay when they had momentum tonight [Saturday]; we probably didn’t do that enough. I think discipline hurt us at times, and they’re the world champions for a reason … very good upfront, and they played a bit of footy tonight.”

Erasmus, in his press conference a little later, agreed the matches had come down to moments, rather than the different styles of play employed by the two teams.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a game plan that won; I thought maybe some individual performances by players turned some big moments in the game.”

The two teams flew out together to Baltimore on a chartered flight after the match, with the coaches planning to share a drink.

“I said to Rassie we would have a beer afterwards, regardless of the result, so we’ll do that,” said Rennie.

Erasmus also made reference to that. “Hopefully I and Dave will have a beer. His will be a little more bitter, and mine will be a little sweeter, but then on Sunday we arrive there, and we get into camp again, we assess the injuries, and we start planning.”

The Springbok mentor believed that the All Blacks and Rennie, who took charge only this year, will become even stronger over time.

“I think the one advantage that we do have — Dave has only coached them [six] games … we’ve been together since 2018,” said Erasmus, adding he had focused on continuity in the series.

“He [Rennie] is building a team, and I know what that feels like … I know these players inside out; they know me ... Dave and his team will find each other.”

Rennie believed his side would be up for the challenge in the US on Saturday. “The [changing] room’s pretty gutted. I just walked in there before, and there are a lot of heads down. Our mindset will be to bounce back next week.”

The Springboks were travelling without Cheslin Kolbe, who suffered a broken jaw early in the Soweto contest, while the All Blacks jetted out without skipper Ardie Savea, who went off after 30 minutes with a dislocated shoulder.

Centre Quinn Tupaea went off with a knee injury, but Rennie wasn’t sure of the severity.