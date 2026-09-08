Hanekom plays down his role in Soweto Test win against All Blacks

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Cameron Hanekom is tackled in the third Test against the All Blacks in Soweto on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

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Cameron Hanekom came off the bench with just 19 minutes remaining, but the loose forward made his presence felt in the Springboks’ 29-24 win over the All Blacks in Soweto on Saturday.

He was part of the rolling maul from which hooker Malcolm Marx scored a converted try to stretch the lead to 26-17, though coach Rassie Erasmus singled him out for a crucial turnover that he rated as one of a few key moments that contributed to the victory.

But the 24-year-old Bulls eighthman played down his role in the third Test. “I had a job to do, just like we all did. Coming off the bench, I wanted to bring energy. The guys on the field had been there for 60 minutes, so when I went on, I wanted to give everything.”

Hanekom believed the Bok pack played a key role in the victory that earned the home side a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

“I feel like our set piece we did well. We knew what we wanted to work on and what we pride ourselves in — our scrums, our mauls, our lineouts — there are a lot of other factors, but ja, we pride ourselves on those elements, and I felt like we ticked those boxes.”

Hanekom has only five Bok caps, but with his speed, power and skill he is fast becoming a firm fixture as Erasmus tinkers with combinations before the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

He probably would have had quite a few more international matches under his belt by now had he not suffered a hamstring injury during a United Rugby Championship match last year.

Hanekom, who made his South African debut against Wales in Cardiff in November 2024 before returning to the national set-up against England in the Nations Championship in July, spent months working on his rehabilitation.

“It was hard work, but it was worth it,” said the player, who grew up in Ceres.

Seeing the crowd, singing the national anthem with all the Springbok supporters, it’s very special. It was a good way to finish our last game at home for the year — Eighthman Cameron Hanekom

Despite his own heroics, Hanekom seemed more impressed with the atmosphere in the FNB Stadium, where nearly 86,000 fans rewarded a mighty tussle with ear-splitting approval.

“It’s a very special experience, I must say. I mean, playing any time against the All Blacks is a special experience, and ja, this is my second game against them, and the atmosphere was crazy.

“Seeing the crowd, singing the national anthem with all the Springbok supporters, it’s very special. It was a good way to finish our last game at home for the year.”

The final match of the series will be decided on neutral ground in Baltimore on Saturday night (9pm SA time), but Hanekom didn’t want to think too much about how the crowd experience might change, especially with the Calabash vibe still fresh in his mind.

“We’ve got the ‘next job’ mentality; we know there’s still one more game to go, but at the moment just taking in all the atmosphere, just getting the win is very special.”