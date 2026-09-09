After ‘stern review’, All Blacks vow to tighten up on discipline

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Wallace Sititi says the All Blacks have to work on their discipline. Picture: PA Wire/

New Zealand have been told to tighten their discipline ahead of the fourth and final Test against South Africa this weekend after a stern review of Saturday’s defeat in Johannesburg, said loose forward Wallace Sititi.

The All Blacks gave away a penalty try in an overall count of 12 penalties in the 29-24 defeat to the Springboks in the third Test, and also had flyhalf Ruben Love yellow carded at a crucial juncture before halftime.

“Anywhere you give away penalties, it’s always an issue,” Sititi told reporters in Washington, DC, ahead of the last Test in the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series, in Baltimore.

“Not just the breakdown. Sort of anywhere. I guess we are just giving them easy entry into our 22 and they are capitalising on it a bit better than we are. We had a pretty stern review today and now it’s about moving forward.”

South Africa lead the four-Test series 2-1.

Conceding tries from set pieces was one issue highlighted by coach Dave Rennie.

“It is never nice for any team when you concede tries like we did at the weekend and it’s something we don’t take lightly. We are focusing on getting better there and making sure it doesn’t happen again,” Sititi added.

“Every game is a must-win in this black jersey and in this environment. That’s the mindset we have going into this weekend.”

New Zealand will be without three starters from last Saturday, including injured captain Ardie Savea. Sititi replaced Savea when he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first half.

“Obviously we are disappointed and gutted by the result, but we have got to turn that disappointment into motivation,” Sititi said. “We have got a big game this weekend and that’s where our focus is now.”

Reuters