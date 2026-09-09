Wiese expects All Blacks to be as tough without captain Savea

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Jasper Wiese tries to break through New Zealand’s Will Jordan at Ellis Park on Saturday night. Picture:

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The Springboks are expecting the All Blacks to be as tough and dangerous without their captain Ardie Savea, says eighthman Jasper Wiese.

The big loose forward has seen the impact of his opposite number up close in the first three Tests, but insisted his absence from the fourth and final Test in Baltimore on Saturday would not alter South Africa’s preparations.

“Obviously Ardie is a massive pillar in their team and the captain, but I don’t think our preparation changes much,” Wiese told journalists in a video call from his US hotel.

“The other loose forwards who are there, in my experience, are as experienced as he is and have played in big games, so I don’t think our preparation changes a lot. In big games those guys will also step up.”

The Boks, 2-1 up in the four-match contest, need a draw on Saturday to secure their first series victory over the All Blacks in 50 years, while New Zealand must win to draw the series.

Wiese said he was expecting New Zealand to come at them hard.

From his perspective, there had been little friendship on their shared charter flight from Johannesburg to Baltimore. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I don’t think there was a lot of chat. Maybe I was at the back of the plane, so I wasn’t talking to any of them.

“I don’t think it was too friendly on that flight, but we know how much it means to them. I think they’re going to come out guns blazing this weekend.”

Wiese, a human battering ram, has many roles to play in his position, but he said he was particularly fond of “the physicality contest”.

“Sometimes you’re getting dominated and sometimes you dominate, you’re not going to win every contact point.

“The lekkerest part of playing rugby is that,” said the 30-year-old, who recalled one of the hardest knocks he took this year.

“There’s always somebody who’s going to hit hard or tackle you hard, but I think this year when [Englishman] George Martin ran over me, I was pretty bummed about that, not just because he ran over me, but he’s one of my good mates.”

Wiese, who plays in Japan after previously competing in England, admitted to feeling the game in his body the day after the New Zealand matches.

“The body’s always sore after the game. You’re playing one of the best teams in the world. After a game I’m always sore, but I take a few pain pills on the Sunday and get the body going again on the Monday and then we rinse and repeat.”

Wiese, who will earn his 49th cap in Baltimore, broke the Springbok loose trio record alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in Soweto this past weekend, playing together for the 18th time.

They surpassed the previous record of 17, held by Kolisi, Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

“It’s a massive privilege to play with guys like Siya and Pietie. I try to never take it for granted. Whether I’m playing or not, just to be in this group is amazing,” Wiese said.

“It’s special to have built a relationship, and not only on the field, but off the field with those guys. In every aspect we truly are friends.”