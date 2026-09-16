Connection is key for John Dobson and Stormers this season

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Stormers coach John Dobson has, in his own mind, made the connection as to what constitutes success for them in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC). Now he wants his players to do the same.

And “connection” is the key word in all of this.

“The more you watch rugby, the more you realise how important the on-field connections are — whether that’s a chase line, the set-up around a contestable receipt, the back five around the scrum. So we’re focusing a lot on the general theme of being connected,” says Dobson as they prepare for season six of a competition where they remain the only South African champions.

Dobson is urging his players to become more connected with one another than ever before as they seek to build the kind of bond that carried them to victory in the inaugural URC.

It’s a strategy that worked extremely well for the team when they won the grand final in the 2021-22 season.

According to former Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff, “We developed such a close bond during that season. It was the most time we spent together as players outside of training. There was a real sense of caring for one another and we all got along. There was nothing that could stop us.”

And Dobson believes that is still what makes the difference to a winning team.

“I’ve got no doubt that if we’re connected off the field as well and we really get to know each other properly, we’ll connect more on the field. We’ll go to dark places for each other.

“Every team is using the same software, probably producing the same GPS (global positioning system) numbers in training, and we’re all technically pretty on par. But the sweet spot is in connection,” Dobson said.

I’ve got no doubt that if we’re connected off the field as well and we really get to know each other properly, we’ll connect more on the field. We’ll go to dark places for each other.

“So I’m challenging the players in how well they connect with each other. Proper human connections and getting to know each other. I’m really trying to drive connection in this group as much as I can.”

As always, for any coach in the URC, it will be a delicate balancing act of managing new players coming in and Springboks who aren’t available. But Dobson is confident that the strength of the group is what matters.

“A team of superstars or individuals doesn’t necessarily win you trophies. It’s more about each player’s character and the brotherhood of the bond between them in the team.”

Business Day