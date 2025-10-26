Chiefs cruise into group stage of Confederation Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the group stages of Caf Confederation Cup after beating Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Simba 3-1 at a packed Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi wasted no time in declaring they want to win this second preliminary round match, which had ended in a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Lubumbashi last weekend.

Godly Lilepo, playing against his fellow Congolese, was the first to test the visitors, cutting through their defence and unleashing a fierce shot that was parried into play by goalkeeper Daniel Mpoy.

Lilepo’s fellow strike partner Etiosa Ighodaro had an easy tap-in from that rebound to score his first goal in Chiefs colours. That opening goal took just four minutes to come as the home team took control of the match.

SA Under-20 international Mfundo Vilakazi was instrumental in the second goal. Chiefs won a free kick and Vilakazi curled a lovely ball which was thundered home by defender Zitha Kwinika in the 15th minute.

Vilakazi was in the thick of things again in Chiefs’ third goal, this time his well-taken corner kick was headed home by Lilepo who was unlucky to get injured a few minutes after that.

The second half was again dominated by Chiefs and had Pule Mmodi, Lilepo’s substitute, had his scoring boots on, he would have at least added more than two goals for Chiefs. Ighodaro was also unlucky to see his thunderbolt hitting the upright after Mmodi had done all the work for him.

Ten minutes before full time Chiefs looked to be taking their feet off the accelerator and the visitors took advantage to get a consolation, which was a deflection by defender Aden McCarthy past his own goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.