Eze’s winner lifts Arsenal past Palace

London — Eberechi Eze scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal against his former side Crystal Palace on Sunday to extend the North London club’s lead at the top of the standings.

Eze, who spent five seasons at Selhurst Park before Arsenal signed him in August, struck in the 39th minute when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Declan Rice’s free kick into his path. The midfielder leapt to steer a first-time finish past Dean Henderson.

The victory extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to six league matches and 10 games in all competitions and opened up a four-point cushion over second-placed Bournemouth with 22 points after nine games.

The second half at the Emirates Stadium had a far different feel as Arsenal pressed for a second goal, with a flurry of chances including a chance at an easy tap-in for Bukayo Saka that Palace defender Marc Guehi scrambled to boot clear.

Elsewhere Manchester City suffered their first loss since August as Matty Cash’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for Aston Villa, the hosts’ fourth consecutive win in the competition.

Villa took the lead in the 19th minute from Emiliano Buendia’s corner, as Cash received the ball just outside the box and fired with his left foot into the bottom right corner past a helpless City keeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Villa’s defence survived a chaotic moment near the hour mark as Savinho’s shot was scooped over the bar by Pau Torres. Erling Haaland’s late strike was disallowed due to an offside in the build-up as the visitors failed to find an equaliser.

City fell to fourth in the standings after their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

In other matches Burnley beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2, with SA’s Lyle Foster getting the winner. Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to go second in the standings.

Reuters