Arteta hails ‘massive’ win against Crystal Palace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mikel Arteta reacts on the touchline during the match against Crystal Palace.

London — Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his team’s gritty 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace as their most valuable of the season, praising his players’ resilience amid a relentless schedule and against a well-drilled opponent.

“I value this victory more than any other this season,” Arteta told reporters.

“Coming from playing every three days [they beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and next play Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday], you play against one of the teams I think is one of the best, when you lose that concentration, they can punish you.

“A massive win. We knew the difficulty of it.”

The victory, sealed by a stunning set-piece goal from Eberechi Eze against his former club, widened Arsenal’s lead at the top of the league table to four points.

But Arteta was quick to temper any title talk.

“It’s very early, we’re still in October,” he said. “The emotional state is really high but there are a lot of things to get better. Let’s try to recover for Wednesday.”

Rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both lost at the weekend, which contributed to Arsenal’s gap.

“It shows you how hard this league is,” Arteta said. “The players aren’t allowed their phones, so I hope [they weren’t following other results].

“We are where we are,” he said. “It’s a credit to us because we have been very consistent.

“It doesn’t mean much other than we are doing a lot of things.”

The match-winner came from a set-piece, an area Arsenal have clearly refined. They have a league-high 11 goals from dead-ball situations.

“We have noticed a shift, methods that are implemented that are more efficient,” Arteta said.

“You can contain the spaces, because you are better and we have to find a way to score in different ways.”

Eze’s brilliant finish, which obviously held a lot of meaning coming against the team for which he played for five seasons, drew praise from his manager.

“He was super relaxed before the game,” Arteta said. “Such a strong feeling and gratitude. The technique [on the goal] is unbelievable.

“We needed something [special] against a team so well organised.”

• Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side were not aggressive enough as they succumbed to their first loss since August in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa, but he insisted his players were getting better.

City suffered back-to-back losses in August, but picked up 13 points in their next five league matches and went unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions before the defeat at Villa Park.

“We started a really good game. In general, we were much better in the second half but in the end we could not score,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“In the first half, the pressing wasn’t good, in the second half it was better.

“We were not aggressive enough ... we had the chances to score, we could not do it. We will improve.”

Guardiola, who has led City to six league titles since joining the club in 2016, said he was satisfied with his team’s performance despite the loss.

“I am satisfied. We played really good in the Premier League mainly and we’re getting better.

“We will learn from that. It is a long journey, we will try to be close at the end,” he said.

City, six points below leaders Arsenal, will continue their league campaign against second-placed Bournemouth on Sunday.

Reuters