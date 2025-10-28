Broos names Bafana squad for Zambia friendly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos is preparing Bafana for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced a preliminary squad on Tuesday for the international friendly against Zambia on November 15 at a venue still to be confirmed.

Bafana, who this month qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup by beating Rwanda in their final group match in Mbombela, are using this match to sharpen up for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January.

Bafana are in a tough Group B at Afcon with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

The notable exclusion from the squad is star Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who has not seen action for the Buccaneers in recent matches.

Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United. (Philip Maeta)

Broos has rewarded attackers Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United, Masindi Nemtajela of Pirates and Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy after impressive performances in all competitions.

Also in the squad are defenders Vuyo Letlapa, Siyabonga Ngezana and Luke le Roux, midfielder Mihlali Mayambela and striker Iqraam Rayners, who missed the last World Cup qualifiers.

Broos has also called up Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United), Keegan Allan (AmaZulu), Fezile Gcaba (Durban City), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC), Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Pirates) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United FC).

There is still no place for Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad Casablanca in Morocco and Tshegofatso Mabasa of Pirates.