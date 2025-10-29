Banyana upbeat on World Cup after Wafcon qualification

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After securing a place in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco with their win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, Banyana Banyana caretaker coach Thinasonke Mbuli says their focus now is to qualify for the World Cup.

Mexico-based striker Thembi Kgatlana marked her return to the side as she scored the only goal, in stoppage time, to help Banyana win the second leg 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium to make for a 2-1 aggregate victory after last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw in Kinshasa.

The four semifinalists at the Wafcon in March and April 2026 will book their tickets to the global finals and two additional nations will head to intercontinental play-offs, with Banyana among the favourites.

“We know going to Morocco will give us an opportunity to play the qualifiers to go to the World Cup. Once you taste the World Cup you want to go back,” Mbuli said after Tuesday’s match.

“So, having players [based in] Mexico who were absent in the first game, we knew we would have options in the future in terms of offensive play. That’s why the changes we did to the line-up included bringing in Thembi and Hilda [Magaia].

“In the second half we brought in ‘Amu’ [Amogelang Motau] and we knew being close to it would give us the energy, but we had to qualify ― we didn’t have a choice.”

With the Wafcon being held in March during the off-season of the Hollywoodbets Super League, Mbuli said they would have to find a balance in keeping the players fit for the tournament.

“There is the Fifa international break coming up in November, the last one for the year. We are hoping we will get a friendly match because the tricky part for us is that Wafcon is in March and our league is off at that time.

“Our players are going to be off from December [over the festive break] and at the beginning of March Wafcon kicks off. Usually it’s the first week of March that our league kicks off so we have to find a balance in terms of players going into the off-season but also remaining active because most of the teams in the league come back in the second week of January.”

Coach Desiree Ellis is not part of the qualifiers as talks with the SA Football Association on her new contract have stalled. Mbuli said Ellis communicated much advice over the two legs of the qualifier against DRC.