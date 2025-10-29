Broos warns about lack of support for SA junior teams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sihle Ndebele

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos has urged the SA Football Association (Safa) to ensure players in the junior national teams don’t get lost in the system or drop out.

Frequent camps and friendlies would help instil a greater sense of team spirit and ambition among junior players, Broos added.

Safa has always struggled with progressing talented youth team players into the Bafana set-up, leading to promising youngsters falling off the national radar or even disappearing from the football scene.

“You have to organise camps for them or else they’ll be gone. It’s not enough to go to the [junior] Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and World Cup and stop there,” Broos said.

“You have talented players, so work with it. Let them play during Fifa breaks because they have to stay at top level, otherwise the standard will drop and the players will disappear.”

Amajita won the U20 Afcon in Egypt in May, but were knocked out of the last 16 in the U20 World Cup in Chile by Colombia earlier in October. Ironically, the South Africans’ opponents in the Afcon final, Morocco, won the U20 World Cup.

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s team did not have ideal preparations, though, having lacked warm-up matches before the tournament.

Amajimbos, who have yet to name their final squad, face Bolivia in their U17 World Cup Group A opener in Qatar on Monday. Coach Vela Khumalo’s charges have played just one friendly, beating Malawi 3-0 away on Sunday, as preparation for the tournament.

Broos said he planned to integrate junior national players into the Bafana system as he feared they might end up dropping off the scene.

“The U17s are going to the World Cup and the U20s were in the World Cup, so I think we are at a crossroads. If we are not going to work with the guys in the coming months, in two years you won’t hear anything about them,” he said.

“It’s the moment. We have to make a plan so in two years the U20 players are there and we have a foundation of U19 players for later.

“If we can make that happen, I think this country can achieve a lot, especially because the facilities are there.”