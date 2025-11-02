Tottenham manager Frank plays down Van de Ven, Spence snub

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shifa Jahan

Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank downplayed an awkward postmatch scene where defenders Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence headed straight down the tunnel following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea, as frustrated fans booed the team off.

The Dane sought to calm tensions as supporters vented their frustration at the final whistle, before Van de Ven and Spence appeared to ignore Frank’s request to acknowledge the fans and headed straight down the tunnel.

“I think that is one of the small issues. We have Micky and Djed who are doing everything they can,” Frank said. “They perform very well so far this season and everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, so I don’t think it is a big problem.”

The manager remained on the pitch, applauding the crowd to a mixed reaction. Spurs have won one of five home games in the Premier League this season under Frank.

“They [the fans] did everything they could to back us in a game that we didn’t perform well in. Chelsea were better than us,” Frank said.

“There’s no doubt, and I keep saying it, that we have a front four that is new. We have to build together with short turnarounds in games. We’ll do that. I’m not in doubt that will happen.“

Spurs’ lack of fluency in the final third has become a worrying pattern. They also failed to score and lost to Newcastle United in their last league game on Wednesday, fell 1-0 to Bournemouth in August, and were held to a goalless draw at Monaco in October.

“I think every team I’ve coached has scored a lot of goals. It will happen again in the future here,” Frank added.

Frank has overseen clear progress since last season’s struggles under Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham have a chance to respond with consecutive home games against Copenhagen in the Champions League and Manchester United in the league.

Reuters