Date with Rulani – Sundowns face familiar challenge in Champions League group

Mamelodi Sundowns will feel confident they can negotiate past a winnable Group C they were placed in at the round-robin phase draw of the 2025-26 Caf Champions League in Joburg on Monday.

Sundowns are in Group C with Sudan Premier League champions Al Hilal SC, Algerian champions MC Alger and Democratic Republic of Congo’s 2024–25 Linafoot runners-up Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

The group may be trickier, though, than it appears on the surface. Hilal are experienced latter-stage Champions League campaigners, and Downs also have to square off against former coach Rulani Mokwena, who is now coach of Alger.

Lupopo were responsible for the exit of Orlando Pirates in the final second preliminary round stage on penalties (5-4) after both legs ended with 3-0 wins to the home side for a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

The DRC side are playing in their first Champions League group stage and also only once reached that phase in the Caf Confederation Cup, in 2006.

Al Hilal have won the Sudanese top flight a record 31 times and were runners-up twice in the Champions League, though back in 1987 and 1992.

They regularly progress well in the Confederation of African Football’s premier interclub competition. Since 2009 Hilal have been to the semifinals three times, the quarterfinals once (last season) and the group stage 11 times, including the last six in succession.

MC Alger were winners of the Champions League back in 1976 and reached the quarterfinals four times, including in 2020-21 and last season. They have won the Algerian top flight nine times.

Champions League group stage draw: