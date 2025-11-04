Amajimbos triumph 3-1 over Bolivia despite red card

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo sounded perturbed about playing most of Monday’s 3-1 U17 World Cup Group A opener victory over Bolivia with 10 men.

SA were reduced to 10 men when Japanese referee Kasahara Hiroki gave right-back Sive Pama his marching orders, after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, for a bad tackle on Bolivia striker Jairo Saldias in the 36th minute. Against the odds, Amajimbos still produced their first U17 World Cup win.

Khumalo fears playing a man down for that long might have drained his players, admitting the need for his technical staff to plan a proper recovery before Thursday’s second fixture against the hosts, Qatar, in Doha (5.45pm SA time).

“My only worry with this game is our boys played with a man down for the better part of the game, and that took too much energy out of them. We need to be fresh against Qatar, so we need to recover as soon as possible,” Khumalo said.

“I am hoping we can manage the recovery of the boys to be fresh against the hosts on Thursday, because we want three points, which would see us qualify for the knockout stages.”

Amajimbos broke the deadlock just two minutes after Pama’s red card, courtesy of winger Emile Witbooi.

Neo Bohloko doubled SA’s advantage 10 minutes before the hour mark, while Jesus Maraude’s penalty in the 72nd gave Bolivia hope of coming back. Shaun Els put the game to bed, netting SA’s third in the 95th.

“Our boys showed a bit of maturity and growth, understanding the tactical changes. I am proud of our boys,” Khumalo said.

Amajimbos’ last Group A fixture is against Italy in Doha on Sunday (5.45pm SA time).