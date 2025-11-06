Broos names Bafana squad for Zambia friendly with Afcon in mind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 23-player squad for this month’s friendly against Zambia in Gqeberha that has the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco in December and January in mind.

The venue of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the friendly on November 15 (6pm) was confirmed at the announcement on Thursday.

Broos named a number of his regulars, though he hinted the match might also be used to give some of the newer playersa last chance for experience and to stake their claims for the final Afcon squad.

Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US with their 3-0 win over Rwanda in October.

There were no real surprises in the squad, which includes several players who were introduced to the squad in the World Cup qualifiers in the second half of 2025.

Broos said Zambia will also provide the right opposition in preparation for Afcon.

“Why an African team again? I saw some stories in the media about why we are not playing a South American team or whatever. It’s because we are preparing for Afcon now, not the World Cup,” the Belgian said.

It is also “the last game where we can give chances to a few new players” before the Nations Cup.

“Why only one game? It’s because of the overloaded programme in the PSL now. Teams are playing every two days, and I wanted to save the players a bit from playing two more games for the national team. I would rather have one good game than two and risk fatigue for the players.”

Bafana finished third in the 2024 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, and with a long period of form and a further confidence-boosting first World Cup qualification other than as hosts in 23 years, they might even be considered dark horses in Morocco.

SA are in Group B of the Nations Cup with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe. A friendly against Zambia, given Bafana have two Southern African teams in their group, makes sense.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khulumani Ndamane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Thabang Matuludi, Thabo Moloisane, Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini,

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Mohau Nkota, Keletso Makgalwa, Lyle Foster, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis.