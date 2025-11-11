Broos unfazed by social media roasting over team selections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos often finds himself the subject of stinging criticism from fans over his team selection, but the Belgian remains unconcerned.

Over the past few weeks, he has been panned for ignoring Thembinkosi Lorch, the in-form attacking midfielder at Wydad Casablanca, but Broos has stuck to his guns, saying he doesn’t pay attention to what people say about him on social media.

Other players whom fans have demanded be included include Grant Kekana and Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns; Gift Links, who is doing well for Aarhus GF in Denmark; and Bradley Grobler of Sekhukhune United.

Speaking as Bafana prepared to take on Zambia in their international friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm), Broos said some of the comments on social media are nonsense and ridiculous.

“You know how I feel and think about social media; I don’t follow that at all,” he said.

“If I read those things I will laugh because those are people who think they are important. They are on social media and think they can say whatever they want.

“It is really nonsense and ridiculous, and it doesn’t affect me at all.”

The Zambia clash is being used as one of the final preparation games and to run the rule over some fringe players before the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in December and January.

Broos said he had told his players there are no friendly matches in international football.

“We are preparing for the friendly game against Zambia on Saturday. But for me, friendly games do not exist.

“Every game we have to be focused and concentrate fully, and we have to try and win that game. It will not be any different for this game. I want to win on Saturday.”